13 Mistakes People Make When Shopping At Sam's Club
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A first-time visit to Sam's Club can be a shocking experience — from massive-sized boxes of cereal to the latest in electronics, this popular member-based wholesale retailer puts the "super" in supermarket. And while the Sam's Club experience can certainly be a thrilling one, it can also be overwhelming, especially for new members. Thankfully, there are ways to make the transition to wholesale shopping a bit easier, and, as always, we're here to help you shop your way through.
We're unveiling 13 common mistakes people make when shopping at Sam's Club. From missing out on perks to poor shopping habits, we'll address each mishap with the corresponding solution for how to address it. Remember that not all of the tips mentioned here will apply to everyone, and some items and prices mentioned may vary based on location and availability. With that out of the way, stay tuned as we uncover the many blunders customers make when shopping at Sam's Club and how to rectify them.
1. Not upgrading to a Sam's Club Plus membership
We know what you're thinking — it's bad enough to have to pay to enter Sam's Club ... now you're expecting us to spend extra for added "perks," too? Yes, but hear us out.
While there are benefits to being a regular Sam's Club member, it's a mistake not to at least consider the advantages that make upgrading to Plus worth the added expense. Plus members enjoy early entry to the store, free curbside pickup with no minimum purchase, 2% Sam's Cash Back on eligible items, free deliveries on orders over $50, and our personal favorite — free shipping on purchases over $50. There are many other benefits beyond those mentioned, including savings on pharmacy, optical, and tires.
Of course, not all Sam's Club Plus perks will benefit everyone — if you aren't someone who plans to take advantage of early shopping hours or free shipping, for example, then getting a Plus membership may or may not be for you. Ultimately, whether or not the extra cash is worth it is up to you to decide — at the time of publication, a standard membership costs $50 while Plus members rake in additional benefits at a price of $110 annually.
2. Assuming all Sam's Club items are cheaper than at ordinary supermarkets
As you probably know by now, Sam's Club offers its members steep discounts that are usually much cheaper than those of ordinary grocery stores. That said, there are times when even Sam's Club's deals aren't the lowest you'll find on the market, meaning you'll need to do some price comparisons before making your Sam's Club purchases.
To compare Sam's Club prices against traditional retailers, you'll want to pay attention to pricing per unit of measure. Depending on what the item is, you may find yourself comparing cents per ounce, cents per square foot, or even price per dozen. It'll take some calculating to figure out which is truly the best deal, but doing it this way can save you money. Take organic ketchup, for example. At Kroger, you can purchase a bottle of Simple Truth Organic Ketchup for 9 cents an ounce for a 40-ounce bottle. At Sam's Club, you'll pay 14 cents an ounce for two 44-ounce bottles of organic ketchup by Heinz. In this case, buying two Simple Truth Organic Ketchup bottles would be the best option.
Of course, the prior ketchup example is only one of many –- you'll need to conduct careful research before making a decision on which grocery items are the cheapest between markets. Don't forget to stay on the lookout for Sam's Club's Instant Savings — the store often makes prices on certain food items even lower than they were before.
3. Avoiding generic Member's Mark-branded goods
While some generic store brands may have a reputation for being lower quality despite better value, the same isn't usually true of Sam's Club Member's Mark offerings — at least, not in our experience. Member's Mark-branded items can be of notable quality, with some offerings tasting just as good, if not better, than brand-name competitors.
Member's Mark Greek Yogurt is one such product. Compared to Chobani Nonfat Yogurt, this creamy snack features a cheaper price tag at $4.28 per 40 ounces versus Chobani's price of $6.49 per 32 ounces at Kroger at the time of publication. That's not all — Member's Mark Greek Yogurt features a luxuriously rich and creamy texture and pleasant taste that rivals most name brands. We also love other Sam's Club Member's Mark grocery items, including Member's Mark Fruit Twists, Member's Mark Red Quinoa Chia Corn Tortilla Chips, meat (including salmon), and more, meaning that taking a risk on Member's Mark-branded products is usually a safe move.
Still feeling unsure? For added assurance, be sure to read online reviews before making a Member's Mark purchase. We find these reviews to be accurate and helpful, and they can help you avoid any subpar Sam's Club Member's Mark items.
4. Forgetting to take advantage of free boxes provided by the store
Ever notice a bin full of empty cardboard boxes at the Sam's Club entrance or exit? If so, be sure to take advantage. Though you might not see this practice at every Sam's Club store, each we've ever visited had free boxes available for members. Their purpose? To help you carry all those awkwardly bulky grocery and toiletry items, of course! Use these boxes to help you organize the groceries in your cart and to make it easier to lug items in and out of your car and into your home.
Bear in mind that while we recommend utilizing the free boxes Sam's Club has to offer, we encourage you to be cautious of overloading them to the point where they become too heavy to lift safely. We've made this mistake ourselves a couple of times and paid dearly for it — back pain, anyone?
On that note, remember that if you're only shopping for a few items and don't feel like lugging heavy boxes around, you could always consider bringing your own reusable bags. Amazon sells several high-quality options, including these Homemell heavy duty reusable grocery bags, that can make shopping at Sam's Club that much easier.
5. Neglecting to pick up discounted gift cards for others (and yourself)
Groceries aren't the only items that feature slashed prices at Sam's Club –- believe it or not, you can often score gift cards at a discounted rate, earning you even more bang for your buck. Sam's Club gift cards are available for purchase in-store and online, and include popular shops and restaurants, like IHOP, Krispy Kreme, Carter's, and more. When shopping online, pay close attention to the fine print — gift cards come in both physical and digital varieties, so it's important to note the difference upon purchase. Also, remember that though you can certainly find good deals on gift cards at Sam's Club, it doesn't necessarily mean that every gift card will be offered at a lower price. Sam's Club sells gift cards at normal rates as well, meaning you'll want to be prepared to act on slashed prices when you spot them if you want to save extra cash.
Oh, and one more thing. Remember that Sam's Club gift cards aren't only for gifting but can be used for personal purchases as well. It might feel a bit selfish, but it's a great way to save at the shops and eateries you frequent most.
6. Bulk buying all Sam's Club grocery items at once
Shopping at Sam's Club is supposed to save you money -– so why's the bill always sky-high? Buying bulk items can certainly bulk up your receipt, initially costing you more than shopping at a traditional retailer. Even so, perusing the shelves at Sam's Club can eventually save you money on the backend, as the products you buy last longer and often cost less on the whole than making multiple smaller purchases. So, how can you get past that initial sticker shock?
Rather than buying all of your Sam's Club groceries at once, try narrowing your focus. Start with the staples you use most: flour, noodles, cheese, butter, and oil are usually great items to start with. Next, replace the grocery items you run out of with the equivalent bulk version of the product, one at a time. It may take a while, but before you know it, you'll have a kitchen fully stocked with all your culinary essentials that will hopefully last you weeks, if not months, on end.
7. Always opting for in-store purchases when shopping at Sam's Club
Sam's Club is great for scoring awesome deals, but when it comes to shopping in-store, you may need a double dose of energy. With so many items available, making it through this warehouse-style market may prove challenging for some, especially if you've got a lot of items on your grocery list. The solution? Seek alternative ways to cop your Sam's Club food items instead.
Most Sam's Club stores offer a variety of shopping methods, though exact offerings may differ by location. Take advantage of several ways to shop online, including curbside pickup, or opt to get your products shipped to your door instead. Of course, each shopping method will have different requirements –- curbside, for example, requires a minimum of $50 spent pretax for regular members. If you want to have an item shipped to your home, you'll need to pay any shipping fees associated with the items you purchase. Remember that many of these stipulations change depending on whether or not you're a regular Sam's Club member or a Plus member, so be sure to read up on each before selecting the shopping method that works for you.
All in all, alternative Sam's Club shopping methods like these provide a way to enjoy the bulk groceries you love while skipping long walks through massive aisles and having to heave heavy groceries into your trunk. For us, that's a major win.
8. Not using the Sam's Club Scan and Go app
We've already discussed the benefits of using alternate shopping methods like curbside and shipping, but if you must shop Sam's Club in person, you might as well download the Scan and Go app to make things easier.
The Sam's Club Scan and Go app is a unique checkout process that some shoppers consider to be one of the many things Sam's Club does better than Costco. To use it, you only need to be a member and have the app installed on your phone. Instead of waiting in line to check out, simply open the app and scan each item in your cart. Follow the prompts for payment, and before you know it, you'll be headed for the door.
Afraid someone might accuse you of theft? No worries — there's usually a clerk who stands at the store exit to check your purchases, so be sure to have the QR code given at the end of your Scan and Go transaction to present at the door. Don't forget to pass through the "arches" as you prepare to exit — these humongous arches are hard to miss and capture images of you and the products you have in hand to make the final check before you exit a little easier. Cool, huh?
9. Forgoing organic eggs and grass-fed beef options
You've likely heard about the benefits of eating organic eggs and delicious-tasting grass-fed beef, but let's be honest — these options are nowhere near as readily available or affordable as conventional eggs and meat. Thankfully, Sam's Club tends to offer cheaper pricing on organic eggs and grass-fed beef, and, according to customers, the quality is top tier.
We did a little research and found the organic eggs sold at Sam's Club to be a great deal, priced at only $8.24 per two dozen. At Walmart, expect organic eggs to come priced at $7.36, but for only 18 eggs. Similarly, Sam's Club offers members several grass-fed beef options, most of which are heartily approved by devoted shoppers. Member's Mark Organic Grass-Fed Beef goes for only $5.78 per pound in our area, and shoppers say its texture is great and packs tons of flavor.
Additionally, Sam's Club gives members the opportunity to choose from options like grass-fed New York strip, beef tenderloin, and even grass-fed beef sticks at participating locations. And because the prices for Sam's Club grass-fed beef aren't that far off from its conventional varieties in most cases, you might as well give them a try and see what you think!
10. Bulk buying groceries that may expire before you use them
Buying in bulk is usually a great way to save on groceries, but is it always the best option? Not always.
Though usually a frugal move, there are times when purchasing items in bulk isn't a good idea. Take produce, for example. Buying a cheap 10-pound bag of potatoes may seem like a good way to stock up, but if you realistically only use two to three potatoes in a week, you'll be left scrambling to find ways to eat the leftover potatoes (like this delicious millionaire mashed potatoes recipe) before they spoil. The same is true of snacks or other items you may only indulge in once in a while — why purchase them if you aren't sure you'll finish them before their expiration date?
One caveat to this tip is if your Sam's Club food items tend to freeze well. Although there are certainly foods you shouldn't freeze, there are also plenty of food products that can be purchased in bulk and stored on ice for later use. Examples of items that freeze well include bread, shredded cheese, and butter. Think long and hard about which Sam's Club items are worth purchasing, and be realistic about how quickly you'll be able to consume those items to avoid food waste.
11. Giving in to impulse purchases
Grabbing random items while grocery shopping can be part of the fun, but giving in to impulse purchases too often while shopping at Sam's Club could bite you in the end. Aside from several delicious Sam's Club groceries sold at under $10, most items tend to cost more than just a few dollars, meaning the more you toss in your cart, the heftier the bill at checkout.
Instead of making impulse purchases, plan to buy only what you need first. Grab any "nice to have" items afterward — but only if they're in your budget. Also, don't forget about the Scan and Go app we mentioned earlier; instead of waiting until the end to scan all your Sam's Club items, do it as you go. This will help you to keep track of your spending. Oh, and don't forget to visit the café after you've finished shopping –- even if you've gone over budget, you can treat yourself a hot dog and a drink for only $1.38 at the time of publication.
If you still find it a struggle to control yourself while shopping in-store, consider shopping Sam's Club online instead; taking items in and out of your digital shopping cart is a breeze and can limit the temptation to overspend.
12. Forgoing Sam's Club's Member's Mark water bottles
If you're anything like us, you probably grab the same old water bottles every time you go to the store without thinking too hard about the price tag. That's fine, but if you happen to be a Sam's Club member, it would be a shame not to take advantage of the Member's Mark water bottles available — they're the lowest priced we've seen and offer great value.
Member's Mark Purified Water Bottles cost a mere $3.98 per 40 bottles at Sam's Club, with each bottle containing the standard 16.9 fluid ounces. Even Costco doesn't have deals this low; Kirkland Purified Drinking Water Bottles cost $4.67 per 40 standard-sized bottles.
Prefer spring water? No worries. Sam's Club has you covered there, too. Though you won't be able to take advantage of Member's Mark-branded low prices, you can at least enjoy brands like Ice Mountain at a steep discount. At Sam's Club, find the same water bottles for only $6.48 for 40 bottles. Other grocers, like Walmart, sell for more, with Ice Mountain Spring Water bottles priced at $6.98 for a pack of 35 at the time of publication.
13. Heading to Sam's Club for a late-night fix
As many Sam's Club members can attest, shopping at the bulk-buy retailer can become addictive. With so many options at your fingertips, it can be tempting to make a late-night visit. Unfortunately, Sam's Club can't be your one-stop shop for everything, particularly if you're a night owl. Sam's Club stores usually close at 8 p.m. during the week and 6 p.m. on the weekends.
Early riser? That's cool too, but try not to make the mistake of visiting Sam's Club during the wee hours of the morning, either. The popular wholesale retailer doesn't open its doors to regular members until 10 a.m. at most locations, though, as previously mentioned, Plus members may be granted earlier access at 8 a.m. Also, keep in mind that fuel centers and café hours may vary, so please check with your local Sam's Club before planning your trip.