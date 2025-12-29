This longtime regional specialty sandwich has, in more recent years, become a global symbol for the City of Brotherly Love. The cheesesteak is certainly well suited to this; like the city itself, it has a simple, heart-on-the-sleeve charm, but also packs a wallop (of flavor). By the way, we didn't call it a "Philly cheesesteak," as no self-respecting Philadelphian would ever add that modifier. It is just a cheesesteak, period.

The cheesesteak is an uncomplicated sandwich, made of three ingredients: thinly-sliced beef, sauteed onions, and warm cheese (American, Provolone, or Cheez Whiz). That's it. Another note: while it's fine to request peppers or mushrooms if desired, a cheesesteak should never contain them by default. Beyond calling it a "Philly cheese steak," adding either or both to the base model is a surefire way to out it as inauthentic.

Though Cheez Whiz has become the iconic dairy choice associated with cheesesteaks, cheese was first added to the Philadelphia-style steak in 1951, before Whiz was invented. Even then, this innovation was more about keeping the grill Kosher than about quality. So, while today Whiz is the most popular option at tourist favorites like Pat's, Geno's, and Jim's, locals are more excited about regional brand Cooper Sharp, an American-style cheese known for its snappy flavor and superior melting properties.