Auntie Anne's Origin Story Is Sweeter Than A Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

Everyone knows that Auntie Anne's iconic soft pretzels are the epitome of mall food, but have you ever wondered who, exactly, is Auntie Anne, and why she started baking up such wonderful pretzels? It turns out the story is even better than our favorite Auntie Anne's bite-sized delights. Auntie Anne's origins trace back to 1988, when Anne Beiler ("Auntie" Anne herself) started selling homemade soft pretzels at a farmers market stand in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Beiler was inspired to start the pretzel business as a way to financially support her husband in his mission to provide free counseling services to their community.

Naturally, the pretzels were a hit, and the rest is history. Auntie Anne's ultimately outgrew the farmers market stand and went on to become the world's largest soft pretzel franchise, fueling the mall food memories of millions of Americans. Today, Auntie Anne's boasts over 2000 stores across 30 countries and continues to stay true to its philanthropic roots through various initiatives that have raised millions of dollars for charitable partners.