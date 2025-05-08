The Common Mistake That's Likely Ruining Your Homemade Pretzels

Letting the dough rest properly is a big step toward not ruining your pretzels, but other elements also contribute to nailing these homemade treats. Using bread flour — which has more protein than all-purpose flour — creates a stronger gluten structure. This typically gives pretzels a chewier texture compared to those made using AP or other types of flour. What you mix into the dough matters as well. Sugar feeds into the yeast and adds a little sweetness, while fats, like butter, can bring in flavor and make the pretzels more tender.

Using milk instead of water for the liquid in your recipe can make for a softer interior with a hint of sweetness. The usual dip in boiling water with baking soda before they hit the oven is another defining part of pretzel making. This alkaline bath is what lends pretzels their dark brown outside and that savory pretzel taste. Without this step, they just wouldn't seem like proper pretzels.

After the base of your pretzels are made, then you can play around with the toppings to best go with a carbonated drink, like beer. While salt is the go-to pairing, playing around with different seasonings can introduce new flavors. Think about sprinkling cinnamon and sugar for a sweeter version, or maybe everything bagel seasoning for a savory flavor. If you want an even fuller taste throughout your pretzels, garlic powder or dried herbs mixed right into the dough can add another layer of flavor to your favorite treat.