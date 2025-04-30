The Type Of Flour You Should Avoid In Sourdough Starters

Making sourdough at home is a pastime many amateur bakers enjoy. But, before you can bake any sourdough, you first need a sourdough starter. You can make a sourdough starter from scratch quite easily, but keeping it alive and in good condition requires that you do not feed it the wrong type of flour. To find out what type of flour you should avoid feeding your sourdough starter, we spoke to Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home," a comprehensive cookbook all about bread making.

Myhrvold told The Takeout, "We've found that the following flours work best: bread flour; all-purpose flour; light, medium, or dark rye flour; 100% whole wheat flour; or a combination of any of these. We don't recommend using high-gluten flours; they contain less starch, which is the source of the simple sugars yeast and LAB [lactic acid bacteria] feed on."

Aside from influencing how well-fed the yeast and lactic acid bacteria are, your choice of flour will also influence the flavor of your starter and, consequently, your baked loaf. Myhrvold noted, "Lactic acid has a more nuanced and elegant acidity to it while acetic acid is more astringent [...] Durum flour will produce a starter that has a sweeter, lactic acid flavor. With both whole wheat and rye flour, you'll find that acetic acid tends to dominate over lactic acid." As always, the best way to work out what you prefer is to experiment with feeding your starter different flours and evaluating how the resulting bread tastes. Just be sure to avoid high-gluten flours and keep your eyes peeled for signs you should throw your sourdough starter away.