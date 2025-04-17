Avoid These 10 Mistakes For Perfect Homemade Pretzels

We're not sure if it's their intricate shape or their flawless combination of a crispy shell and a soft, fluffy interior, but there's something about baking pretzels that can seem oddly intimidating. After all, there's a reason why they were apparently once known by the Latin word for "little rewards." These salty, doughy treats are so delicious that they've satisfied the masses for centuries, having first appeared on the foodie scene in the Middle Ages when they were (supposedly) invented by monks and handed out to the poor. While the soft pretzel is arguably its most popular form, there are multiple kinds of pretzel on the market in the U.S. today. We can thank the Pennsylvania Dutch for this phenomenon Stateside. Centuries after German-speaking settlers brought pretzels to the U.S., soft pretzels are as much of a mall staple today as actual stores.

As much as we love indulging in Auntie Anne's Pretzels when the mid-shopping hanger strikes, we couldn't help but imagine how great it would be if we could satisfy our own pretzel cravings. Determined to overcome that voice in our mind that tells us pretzels are simply too complex to whip up for ourselves, we turned to two experts who've mastered the skill. Jonathan Davis, Vice President of R&D/Culinary Innovation at La Brea Bakery, and Hannah Dela Cruz, founder of Make It Dough, shared their insights into the art of good pretzels. Avoid these mistakes to nail your next attempt at pretzel perfection.