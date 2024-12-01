The Kneading Mistake That Kills Your Bread Before It Rises

To make good bread, you need to put the right amount of time into the kneading process. Striking a balance is essential as under-kneading the dough can limit the release of gluten, making it insufficiently stretchy. If the dough tears easily or flops around, that's a good sign for you to keep going. Over kneading, on the other hand, can make the gluten too tight; preventing the yeast gasses from expanding the dough effectively. It makes the dough too springy. Performing a few checkups during the kneading process can help you gauge if you need to give it more time.

The type of flour also determines the amount of gluten, so it's always a good idea to keep that in mind. Bread flour typically has the highest amount of gluten, at 12-14%. In case you're curious, cake flour has the least amount of gluten, at around 7-8%. However, specialty grains in the dough can also affect the amount of gluten.

The kneading time also depends on the type of bread you are making. High-hydration breads, like focaccia or brioche, need to be kneaded longer, as high water content requires more time for gluten to be released. For low-hydration breads, like sandwich bread or burger buns, you need less time. Though other factors, like dough temperature or baking time, also affect the rise of bread, getting this one right can be a game-changer. Even if you get it wrong, each failure brings you one step closer to homemade bread success.