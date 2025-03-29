Is Beer Considered A Carbonated Drink (And How Does It Get Its Fizz)?

Beer, at its core, is a bubbly drink, but that characteristic fizz isn't just for a poppin' show. It's actually a large part of how beer is experienced overall, from flavor to feeling. The bubbles are there because of carbonation, which is when carbon dioxide is dissolved in a liquid — that's what makes beer a carbonated drink. The gas can get into the liquid through two main routes: the natural process of brewing or by being forced in.

The traditional way that beer gets bubbles is during the brewing stage. The brewer introduces yeast, which soaks up the sugars from the grains to create alcohol. This basically sums up the beer fermentation process. While beer is fermenting, the yeast produces not only alcohol but carbon dioxide as well. If this happens in a closed container, the gas has nowhere to go so it gets absorbed into the beer, creating a strong carbonated drink.

Sometimes brewers go a different route by bottle conditioning, which is when they add a little more sugar and yeast into the bottle before sealing it. By doing this, another level of fermentation occurs inside the bottle to produce carbonation. There are other, less-popular methods like krausening, which uses a previously made beer and adds it to a new wort.