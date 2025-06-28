The Best Auntie Anne's Pretzels Are Bite-Sized Delights

Roaming the malls with friends in high school back in the '90s, there was no aroma quite as enticing as the one coming from the Auntie Anne's Pretzel stand (although Cinnabon gave it a major run for its money). The great thing about the eatery was that the pretzels really did taste as good as the intoxicating smell they produced. And, while mall culture and its staple stores are largely and rapidly disappearing, thank goodness that Auntie Anne's is still widely available. You can still walk up to the counter and select one of several alluring flavors. As to which one is the best, that is a highly subjective answer, but one of The Takeout's food rankers got the coveted job of determining which pretzel flavor rules them all. The surprising winner wasn't a hand-formed pretzel at all, but rather, the bite-sized, salted pretzel nuggets that come in convenient paper cups.

Our taste tester noted that Auntie Anne's pretzel nuggets are made with the same formula that is used to make the full-sized soft pretzels that the company is known for. The chewy snacks were sweet, soft, and buttery, although they could have used even a bit more butter. They did advise, though, that these nuggets are best fresh from the oven, so it's best if you can get your hands on a cup as soon as they're scooped in for service, lest the heat create condensation that makes the pretzels soggy. Perhaps the best part is that you get more pretzel per serving when you order the nuggets than if you were to order a regular salted pretzel. (If you like to eat yours with yellow mustard, we ranked those, too, from worst to best.)