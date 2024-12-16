What Exactly Is Pennsylvania Dutch Cuisine?

Before we get into the subject of Pennsylvania Dutch cooking, we need to mention that the "Dutch" part of the name is actually a misnomer. Most of the immigrants who settled in and around Lancaster County, Pennsylvania weren't from the Netherlands, so their culinary tradition didn't include the greasy doughnut spheres known as olliebollen; nor did gouda cheese or proto-stroopwafels play a major role. Instead, "Dutch" is a corruption of "Deutsch," meaning German, and most of the early immigrants came from the German-speaking parts of Europe.

Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine, too, is heavily German-influenced. Among the most German-inspired dishes are a few holiday treats: fasnachts, the cream-filled doughnuts served on Shrove Tuesday (aka Fasnacht Day in Lancaster County), and pork with sauerkraut, which is eaten on New Year's Day to bring good luck.

Other Penn Dutch dishes have their roots in the New World, including chicken-corn chowder with dumplings and the offal (though not awful) dish known as scrapple. Perhaps the most famous Pennsylvania Dutch creation, however, is something you may not even be aware they invented: the soft pretzel, a staple of ballparks, movie theaters, and shopping mall Auntie Anne's kiosks all over the U.S.