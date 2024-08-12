What's The Difference Between Italian Ice And Shaved Ice?

In some cities, the opening of the Italian-ice stand is a harbinger of summer. On a sweltering day, nothing hits quite like this frozen treat, made of little more than water, sugar, and fruit — often lemon, though not always — and scooped into a cup for serving. Since its debut in New Jersey over a century ago, Italian ice has gained legions of followers in cities like Chicago — where it's sometimes called Italian lemonade — and Philadelphia, where a regional variation is known as water ice.

Advertisement

No matter what you call it, though, don't call it shaved ice. One difference? Well, it's not shaved. Shaved ice commonly begins with the ingredient in its name — frozen water — that's crushed or shaved, then flavored to ordered with syrup. More sorbet than slushie, Italian ice is fully mixed before freezing, like ice cream — and owes its finer texture to the fact that it's churned in an ice cream machine.

Still, as a water-based frozen treat, Italian ice is definitely a relative of shaved ice — and, therefore, of the whole family of delicious shaved-ice desserts. Before drilling down on Italian ice, let's stop to wonder at this sweet, frosty world — and we do mean "world," as cultures around the globe have originated their own spins on this basic template. From Japanese kakigori to Korean bingsu to New Orleans sno-balls, shaved ice has got fans in every corner of the planet.

Advertisement