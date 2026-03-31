The NYC Cafe That Claims To Be America's First Espresso Bar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On its website, the New York City bakery Ferrara writes that it "became America's first Pasticceria & Espresso Bar in 1892." It's a bold claim that requires some historical unpacking to verify. Is there documented evidence that proves Ferrara was actually the United States' first espresso bar, or is this just creative marketing?

To start, the claim that Café A. Ferrara opened in 1892 does seem legitimate – at 195 Grand St. in Little Italy, to be precise. Per the company's own record, Antonio Ferrara and his business partner Enrico Scoppa were on the market for a place to hang out after the opera where they could play the Italian card game scopa (no relation). They decided to create a place where they could do just that. Early on, it was an Italian bakery that made a variety of pastries, cakes, and cookies in-house while also serving coffee.

Ferrara's nephew Pietro Lepore came to the United States years later and began working for his uncle. He married Scoppa's daughter and eventually took over the bakery fully, buying out Scoppa's share after Antonio died in 1937. Under Lepore stewardship, the bakery grew its mail-order business while first focusing on torrone, a nougat-based confection with a long shelf life. It would become one the most iconic Italian American bakery brands, selling not only torrone but also panettone, cannoli (which you should ask for the right way), cheesecakes, and more. That said, while there's no doubt that Ferrara has a long and important history, its claim of being America's first espresso bar is more dubious.