Today, cappuccinos are the gold standard by which a coffee shop is measured, but hearsay and folklore swirl around their alleged origin. The cappucino is often considered a wartime drink, thanks in part to the spread of cheap and easy-to-use espresso machines after World War II. But the combat that this beverage is linked to — at least, according to some — took place during the 1600s, when the Ottoman Empire laid siege to Vienna.

According to legend, a monk named Marco d'Aviano was sent by the Pope to unite the Christian armies of the Holy Roman Empire and the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. When the siege was lifted and the Ottomans fled, the army left behind all their coffee. Finding the jittery, dark drink too bitter, they added milk and honey. The drink was called a cappuccino because the monk was part of the Capuchin order— a nice story, although one that doesn't mesh with actual historical accounts that cite Charles of Lorraine as the one sent to unite the armies.

The more likely, though less dramatic origin for cappuccino is that it grew out of coffee cultures in Austria and Italy. An Austrian drink, the kapuziner, is probably the origin point for cappuccino; it was coffee served with whipped cream and sugar, and first documented in the 18th century. More than 200 years later, espresso drinks with milk became an economical and quick way to get a good amount of fat, sugar, and protein for breakfast in Northern Italy.