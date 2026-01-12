What You Must Ask Before Diving Into A Cannoli At An Italian Restaurant

Folks used to getting their fix at overpriced Italian chain restaurants may be unaware of how much better their dining experience could be at an authentic establishment. Chains tend to tailor their menus to a standard American palate, as evidenced by Olive Garden's cheese-smothered entrées, which you wouldn't see at a traditional Italian restaurant. Instead, look for espresso on an Italian menu, fresh bread baked in wood-fired ovens, and, according to Melissa Mastrianni-Oleary, the Italian American food and recipe writer behind Keeping It Simple Italian, exquisite cannoli made on site.

To avoid encountering a soggy letdown, it behooves folks to ask if the cannoli are made in house. "Cannoli shells should be nice and crisp and filled right before serving," Mastrianni-Oleary said. "If it is soft in any way, then you know it is not fresh." Homemade cannoli isn't an extra special thing some establishments do to woo customers –- it's the standard for any Italian restaurant worth its salt. Mastrianni-Oleary pointed out, "There is an expectation to have these made by the restaurant ... Each restaurant takes pride in its own version of making the cannoli shells and the cannoli cream."

Of course, you should be able to get a clue about the freshness of an Italian restaurant's cannoli upon entering the establishment. "Often in Italy, the desserts that they have that day will be displayed on a platter by the front door so that when you walk in, you know what they look like," Mastrianni-Oleary said. "This is telling you that those are the items that are made fresh there for the day. If it is not on a platter for display, the waiter will tell you what they have."