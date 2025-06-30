Why Traditional Italian Restaurants Won't Always Smother Your Food In Cheese Like Olive Garden

It is no secret that Americans love their cheese. From loading it onto nachos to haphazardly taking a hunk of mozzarella and deep-frying it into a mozzarella stick, folks in the U.S. can't get enough of the creamy dairy product. Many restaurants have taken notice and cater to that. Olive Garden was once America's top casual dining restaurant, and it isn't shy about topping its Italian American menu items with a generous amount of cheese. Yet, if you were to sample the cuisine from various regions of Italy, you would quickly notice that Italians don't harbor the same adoration of it as we do.

Kevin O'Donnell, chef and owner of Giusto, a "freestyle Italian" restaurant with two locations in Providence food hall Track 15 and Newport, Rhode Island, clued us into why you won't typically see traditional Italian cuisine drowned in dairy. One primary reason is that Italians consume a plentiful amount of seafood, and they aim to appreciate the flavor that fish offers the palate. "Many times the flavor of seafood is so delicate that a cheese would overpower the flavor of the seafood," O'Donnell said. "In pasta, I prefer no cheese with seafood to let the flavor of the seafood come through in a clean, fresh way."

However, O'Donnell pointed out that any rule can be bent. "I think there are some exceptions like a mild, soft cheese like burrata, mozzarella, or stracchino served with a bolder fish like sardines, tuna, or anchovies," he said. "In this case the cheese is the vessel and the fish seasons and complements the cheese." Still, it doesn't always have to act as a vessel to be enjoyed with Italian food.