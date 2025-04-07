Olive Garden Has Officially Been Dethroned As America's Top Casual Dining Chain

Olive Garden is an American institution. The restaurant reigned supreme in the American fast casual dining scene for seven years, but according to a new report, Texas Roadhouse has come for the crown. Technomic's recent Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report revealed that the popular steakhouse chain is now the top fast casual dining spot in the United States.

Sales for the steakhouse chain surged 14.7% last year: System-wide sales raked in a boggling $5.5 billion. Olive Garden is still seeing growth, but at a more meager .8%. While the chain still racked up impressive sales — a total of 5.2 billion — the Italian-American family restaurant is feeling the pinch.

Industry analysts attribute some of Texas Roadhouse's success to its efforts to keep prices low. Like many restaurants, Texas Roadhouse recently bumped up prices to help combat inflation, but only by a meager .9%. Industry analysts say that customers still turn to Texas Roadhouse for value and high-quality, USDA Choice steaks. And fast casual is a good place to be right now — even as customers tighten their wallets.