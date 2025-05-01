Signs You Are At A Bad Italian Restaurant

Dining out is one of life's greatest pleasures. What's better than enjoying a delicious meal that you don't have to cook, is served to you, and, best of all, you don't have to clean up when you're done? The wide variety of cuisines you have to choose from is another thing that makes eating out pretty special. Among the most popular kinds of food is Italian. In the U.S., 35% of diners cite Italian as their favorite cuisine, per Statista.

But you want to be sure the Italian establishment you choose is worth doing business with, just like with any restaurant. But how can you tell if an eatery is worth a try or one you want to avoid? There are telltale signs that a restaurant of this cuisine may not present a good — or even pleasant — Italian dining experience. We have compiled this list to aid you in your quest for good Italian food served at a quality restaurant. Correctly evaluating an Italian restaurant is the first step in finding a new place to enjoy the cuisine.