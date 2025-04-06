Why Food Tastes Better When You've Had A Little Booze

Anyone who drinks alcohol will swear that pasta doesn't taste the same when it's not accompanied with wine or that beer makes a burger that much more satisfying. It turns out, it's not all in your head: Science has proven that alcohol really does enhance food's flavor. A study published in Obesity, a research journal, set out to explore the relationship between alcohol consumption and the brain's response to food. On one occasion, researchers gave 35 women alcohol. On the other, they gave them a saline solution. They then compared the activity in their hypothalamus (a region of the brain that controls things like body temperature and hunger) when they were exposed to the smell of food. Afterwards, they offered participants lunch to measure whether they consumed more food after having the alcohol.

The results were unsurprising, but interesting: The majority of subjects were more sensitive to the smell of food, and also ate more after having the alcohol as opposed to the saline infusion. The reason for this is simple: Because smell is responsible for 75 to 95% of taste, when our brain reacts more strongly to smell, our food ends up tasting better.

If you're still skeptical, another study that was published in Appetite, and focused on men, found very similar results. After studying 24 men who were assigned either a vodka and orange juice cocktail or a simple orange juice drink, researchers concluded that alcohol made subjects eat more and increased their craving for high-fat, savory foods. They also observed that people felt more rewarded when eating this type of food after drinking alcohol.