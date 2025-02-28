You Really Shouldn't Order Sake With Sushi, Here's Why

Those unacquainted with Japanese cuisine will likely be quick to believe that few foods go together quite as well as sushi and sake. As two popular exports from Japan, non-Japanese people often enjoy them at the same time. However, that's not the best course of action to take if you want the ideal food and drink combination. In fact, drinking sake is one of the most common mistakes you can make when ordering sushi. This is because sake is brewed from rice — hence its classification as a rice wine — and sushi is, of course, a rice-based dish. Because of this, the sake takes away from the flavors of the sushi and vice versa.

This rule is not heavily enforced in the United States, and there are plenty of sushi restaurants that will gladly serve you sake alongside your sushi. However, if you ever travel to Japan – ideally Osaka and not Tokyo, if you're a foodie — you're unlikely to find the pairing at high-end restaurants. In fact, the combination was unheard of in the country until the middle of the 20th century. Today, while not completely rejected in Japan, the practice of serving sake with sushi is still generally unpopular.