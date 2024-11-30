A Sushi Chef Tells Us The Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Sushi, And How To Avoid Them
Nowadays, you don't have to travel to Japan to enjoy great sushi. From high-end restaurants to local markets and grocery store counters, we're lucky to have abundant options across the globe for ordering one of our favorite Japanese cuisines. Deciding how to tell if a local restaurant serves good sushi is one thing, but another is actually confronting the menu at the table and ordering your meal. To clear up any doubts and provide some guidance, we've consulted chef and sushi expert Yuhi Fujinaga from Orlando's celebrated Morimoto Asia fusion restaurant. Regarding sushi's current popularity, Fujinaga mentions a couple of reasons, "First, many people now prefer lighter, healthier dining options over heavier, greasier foods. Second, advances in logistics have made it easier to import fresh fish from Japan and around the world."
Enjoying a long history as one of Japan's most emblematic dishes, sushi has blossomed into many varieties, including nigiri, maki, and sashimi, but has also developed certain etiquette demands, from when to use chopsticks to how much soy sauce to add. While we've maybe gotten a bit too comfortable ordering sushi as a late-night pleasure for an evening at home, Fujinaga still considers it a more sophisticated dining experience, calling for some general do's and don'ts. The number one rule is to enjoy the experience, but to really get the most of the flavors and your meal, it's important to avoid some of these mistakes everyone makes when ordering sushi.
Ordering something heavy before sushi
One of your first thoughts when browsing the sushi menu might be where to start. If you're new to Japanese cuisine, the difference between sushi, nigiri, and sashimi is unclear, and even if the menu has translations, the English names for raw fish probably don't mean much to you, either. The first mistake we're likely to commit, then, is the temptation to order at random, without any forethought on how to respect your meal's balance. "Your palette may get overwhelmed if you eat something heavier before sushi," advises chef Yuhi Fujinaga. "Most of the time the flavor of fish is extremely delicate and to pick up those subtle flavors you don't want to taste heavier and spicier things."
Fujinaga also mentions that just like with our favorite pizza joints, there's no best option when choosing a sushi restaurant –– it really boils down to personal preference. Be aware, though, that a sushi and burger restaurant is probably a red flag, and not just because the cooks are spreading themselves too thin. A fatty, greasy burger with sweet ketchup would all too easily overpower your sushi, whether you eat it beforehand or alongside. As a general rule, skip the rich foods before sushi, and if you really want to perfect the order, start with lighter, white fish options before making your way to the fattier, red fishes. Tamagoyaki –– a Japanese omelette –– could be an excellent cap to the meal.
Doubting the sushi chef's recommendations
If you've ever felt guilty when going out for sushi and ordering only the most familiar California and Philadelphia rolls, chef Yuhi Fujinaga assuages our fears. "There's no wrong place to begin," he says. "My first sushi was a Kampyo Maki (seasoned gourd roll with nori on the outside), and my younger brother only ate Natto Maki (fermented soybean roll with nori on the outside)." Perhaps the biggest mistake –– by staying in your comfort zone –– is missing out on the incredibly diverse world of Japanese food. "Sushi doesn't have to be raw fish," Fujinaga adds. "It's about savoring the flavors and textures, with each bite crafted for perfect balance and cravability."
If you'd like to push your boundaries but you're not sure where to start, don't disregard your greatest resource behind the counter: the sushi chef. "Always ask for recommendations and trust the chef," Fujinaga enthuses. "Omakase!"
A Japanese expression loosely meaning, "I leave it in your hands," ordering omakase allows the sushi chef complete control over your meal, highlighting what's fresh and in season. Even if you don't go for the typically pricier omakase experience, you can still mention your preferences and ask the sushi chef questions. Just be mindful how you seek guidance. "Asking about the chef's favorite sushi can unintentionally overlook their effort in carefully curating the menu," Fujinaga advises. "Sushi chefs pride themselves on selecting the best ingredients available, so trusting their expertise is the best approach."
Waiting too long to eat once it's been served
You're deep in conversation and so immersed in the experience at the Japanese restaurant that you realize your sushi tray has been sitting untouched for 10 minutes –– steer clear of this oversight. "Sushi should be eaten as quickly as it arrives," cautions chef Yuhi Fujinaga from Orlando's Morimoto Asia. "Both the rice and fish dry out if they sit too long, and the temperature affects the texture."
With a rich history trailing back to the eighth century, sushi was once a method used to preserve fish and later became a way to best enjoy fresh fish. The tasty cuisine expanded to take many different forms, like nigiri or maki, becoming a beloved representative dish of the island nation. Not really a daily staple for most Japanese people, sushi is reserved for special dinners or occasions, and definitely isn't left forgotten on the table. "Just like with hot or cold dishes, sushi is best enjoyed fresh," Fujinaga says. "It's best to eat your hot food hot, your cold food cold, and your sushi fresh."
As tempting as it may be, you should also avoid eating with your eyes and ordering so much that you end up with a feast you can't possibly tackle at once. Slow down and enjoy each plate on its own. Let your meal be the night's main event and remember, Japanese restaurants serve sushi-grade fish, meaning it's of the highest quality for both your safety and pleasure.
Ordering sake to sip with your sushi
To maximize your experience, your first thought might be to order sake with your sushi because that's just how it's done, right? It turns out that sake is far from the only drink that pairs well with sushi, and in some cases, may even detract from the sushi's integrity. One reason why sake doesn't always pair well with sushi is because the former is a fermented rice beverage and the latter is prepared with vinegar rice, meaning the combo goes a little heavy on the white grain. Sake with sashimi –– slices of raw fish –– for example, could be a better balance.
Luckily, even if sake is off the table, you're still left with plenty of options. Chef Yuhi Fujinaga suggests that "many Champagnes pair excellently with sushi but it's your preference." While green tea or Sapporo (a Japanese beer) are other common accompaniments, wines that pair well with fish will also work at sushi's side. For lighter or oiler fishes, Prosecco can help wash the sushi down without overpowering it. For heavier, meatier fishes that can stand up to bigger wines, chardonnay or pinot noir work well to bring out your sushi's flavors.
If you go with sake, however, another common mistake is ordering a variety that won't pair best with your sushi. Pair fishier sushis with stronger, off-dry sakes, and subtler flavors with unfiltered sakes.
Not knowing whether to use chopsticks or your hands
If your initial instinct is to order spicy tuna rolls when going out for sushi, what you're technically craving is called maki. While we tend to use sushi as an umbrella term, it's really just Japanese for cold rice seasoned with vinegar. Maki are the popular rolls wrapped in nori –– seaweed sheets –– and rice. Knowing how to call it is one thing, but you've got a much bigger problem if you're not sure how to properly pick up your sushi. "In my opinion, sushi with rice is best enjoyed by hand," chef Yuhi Fujinaga chimes in. "Most sushi restaurants provide an oshibori (hand towel) to clean your hands." If you used chopsticks for nigiri –– raw fish atop balls of rice –– for example, you'd risk the delicate rice falling apart, whereas you exercise more control and agility using your fingers.
Fortunately, for those of us insecure with our chopstick skills, most sushi is actually finger food. The only time you'll want to avoid using your hands is when there's no rice, like sashimi, and you'd need to directly touch raw slices of fish. "Sashimi, on the other hand, requires chopsticks for applying wasabi and dipping in soy sauce," Fujinaga echoes.
And if you just want to forget it all and go with a fork? "If you prefer a fork, it's perfectly acceptable," Fujinaga reassures. "Chefs want you to enjoy the dish we've prepared for you."
Slipping on your chopstick etiquette
Even if you've nailed how to grab a piece of sushi, you'd still be surprised to know that chopstick skills go far beyond simply managing them. "There are so many etiquette rules when it comes down to chopsticks, I should probably write a book about it," chef Yuhi Fujinaga shares.
Similar to Western cutlery, your setting influences how proper your technique needs to be. "Chopstick etiquette is rooted in Japanese manners, though customs vary globally," Fujinaga says. "In the U.S., it might be fine... to play drums with them," he jokes. No one is counting your faux pas at a casual Japanese restaurant, for example, but you might want to be more mindful at a fine-dining establishment.
A lot of chopstick etiquette is common sense, like avoiding gesturing with them, rubbing the ends together, or using yours to dig around in a shared plate (use the serving chopsticks). Another rookie mistake is resting them across the plate or bowl between bites. Show more decorum by setting them on the chopstick rest or paper wrapper. It's also considered taboo to pass food from chopstick to chopstick, as it's reminiscent of a funeral ritual. Investing in these chopsticks from Amazon would not only make a nice addition to your kitchen, but you could also master your skills with some takeout sushi.
Taking bites
We often associate sushi nights with special occasions or fancier dinners, but when you think about it, sushi is the ultimate comfort food. It ignites all your taste buds with a bit of sweet, salty, spicy, and umami –– driving you to grab another piece –– but most importantly, it's bite-sized. "Skilled chefs aim to create pieces that can be eaten in one bite, typically using 15 grams of rice per piece of nigiri," chef Yuhi Fujinaga explains.
Not only do sushi chefs take great care to craft the perfectly balanced mouthful, but the mere attempt of splitting sushi in two is enough to see the error of your ways. With nigiri, the rice ball would scatter across your plate and the fish would undoubtedly tear unevenly, whereas with maki, you'd be left gnashing through the seaweed layer like a wild animal trying to divide it. Instead, you should pop the whole piece in your mouth, letting the rice and fish slowly disintegrate while you savor the flavor spectrum.
Another reason to eat your piece in one go is because good sushi should fall apart, as the rice is just lightly pressed and held together by starch and vinegar. The larger, densely compacted pieces you'll encounter at many restaurants aren't exactly representative of the delicate art of sushi; rather, they're more Americanized takes that go for the bang for your buck factor.
Overdoing it with the soy sauce
The next time you're dining at a Japanese restaurant, remember you're there for the sushi –– not the soy sauce. While some of us are guilty of smothering our meals in condiments, your sushi might not even need soy sauce at all. "An experienced sushi bar will serve nigiri with the appropriate amount of soy sauce already brushed on," chef Yuhi Fujinaga reveals. Consider the years of training it takes to become a sushi chef, and the pride and expertise that go into each piece on your tray. Drowning your sushi in soy sauce can distort the intended flavors, or worse, insult the sushi chef's creation.
Soy sauce was traditionally meant to add a touch of richness to raw slices of fish –– sashimi –– but even so, Fujinaga reiterates, "A little goes a long way. No need to swim in it." You'll especially want to be discerning with maki rolls, as they often come drizzled with salty spicy mayos or unagi sauces. Although not always possible, if you must dip, soak only the fish or nori (seaweed) side. The rice-side will gladly suck up too much sauce, or crumble into a disintegrated mess.
Also, forget about the low-sodium alternatives. "The funniest thing I always see is when people ask for low sodium soy sauce and drown their sushi in soy sauce," Fujinaga says. "You'll probably consume less sodium using just a light amount of regular soy sauce."
Going overboard with the wasabi
There are those of us who can't stand wasabi's punch of heat, and others who pile it on like a challenge to our taste buds. First off, not all wasabi is created equally –– the wasabi we're most familiar with is often imitation, given that fresh wasabi is actually a root native to the Japanese mountainsides and about as valuable as truffles. As chef Yuhi Fujinaga explains, "Fresh wasabi, if available, has a completely different flavor from powdered versions. Like any fresh produce, not all fresh wasabi is great and some are not aromatic at all."
Although historically used as a way to combat bacteria on raw fish, wasabi has always been enjoyed in moderation to boost the fish's flavors. Go overboard, and you'll likely completely overpower the rest of your sushi. If you're doubting how much to use, leave it to the sushi chef. "Sushi chefs usually adjust the amount of wasabi based on the type of fish," Fujinaga says. "Fattier fish pairs with more wasabi, while leaner cuts require less. When being served nigiri by the chef, they usually are supposed to adjust that for you to enjoy and not clear your sinuses." And for those of us who whip up slurries of soy sauce and wasabi, Fujinaga hints that maybe we need to reconsider. "My general rule is to never mix soy and wasabi together in the soy dish, unless you're pouring it over your chirashi (sushi rice bowl)."
Topping your sushi with the pickled ginger
Most of the mistakes we commit when ordering sushi boil down to not trusting the chef and somehow distorting the intended flavors before taking our first bite. Pickled ginger isn't any different, and while you might be tempted to layer it atop your maki roll, it's not meant to be in the same mouthful as your sushi at all. Chef Yuhi Fujinaga from Morimoto Asia clarifies that "pickled ginger is meant to cleanse the palate between bites, not to be placed on the sushi itself. If the chef wanted it on the sushi, it would be served that way."
Typically placed in delicate folds on the corner of your sushi tray, pickled ginger is sweet and slightly spicy. You should eat one slice between different types of sushi to give your mouth a quick reset before moving on. By wiping your palate clean of pungent sauces, fish, or oiliness, ginger can help you better distinguish new flavors and make the most out of your sushi experience. Also known as gari, pickled ginger is naturally white, yet we often see the dyed-pink version alongside sushi or in other Asian salads and stir-fries. Not only a palate cleanser, another reason why restaurants pair ginger with sushi is to soothe our guts, especially for those of us new to eating raw fish.
Asking for a to-go box
So you ordered too much and now have a table full of half-eaten trays of nigiri and rolls of maki. If you're worried that the sushi chef is casting some judgmental glances for not cleaning your plate, chef Yuhi Fujinaga says not to fret. "You won't offend them," he reassures. "Although as a rule of thumb, I wouldn't take it to-go unless you're going straight home to the refrigerator."
Surprisingly, one of the biggest fumbles we can make with sushi comes long after ordering it –– and that's attempting to eat it left over. Although we're increasingly accustomed to seeing pre-packaged sushi in grocery stores, it's really not meant for leftovers. Rather, it tastes best fresh and in the moment. "As the rice gets cold and dries out, it doesn't taste as good," Fujinaga mentions. And not only does the flavor diminish, but sushi often contains raw fish, which can let harmful bacteria and parasites fester if stored too long or incorrectly. To avoid any risk of salmonella or food poisoning, sushi shouldn't be left at room temperature for more than two hours or kept refrigerated for more than two days.
The sushi's rice is another ingredient that will potentially go bad and harbor bacteria if stored incorrectly. Although the characteristic addition of vinegar can prolong the rice's preservation, it's best to play it safe and enjoy your sushi as soon as it arrives at your table.