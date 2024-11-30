A Sushi Chef Tells Us The Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Sushi, And How To Avoid Them

Nowadays, you don't have to travel to Japan to enjoy great sushi. From high-end restaurants to local markets and grocery store counters, we're lucky to have abundant options across the globe for ordering one of our favorite Japanese cuisines. Deciding how to tell if a local restaurant serves good sushi is one thing, but another is actually confronting the menu at the table and ordering your meal. To clear up any doubts and provide some guidance, we've consulted chef and sushi expert Yuhi Fujinaga from Orlando's celebrated Morimoto Asia fusion restaurant. Regarding sushi's current popularity, Fujinaga mentions a couple of reasons, "First, many people now prefer lighter, healthier dining options over heavier, greasier foods. Second, advances in logistics have made it easier to import fresh fish from Japan and around the world."

Enjoying a long history as one of Japan's most emblematic dishes, sushi has blossomed into many varieties, including nigiri, maki, and sashimi, but has also developed certain etiquette demands, from when to use chopsticks to how much soy sauce to add. While we've maybe gotten a bit too comfortable ordering sushi as a late-night pleasure for an evening at home, Fujinaga still considers it a more sophisticated dining experience, calling for some general do's and don'ts. The number one rule is to enjoy the experience, but to really get the most of the flavors and your meal, it's important to avoid some of these mistakes everyone makes when ordering sushi.