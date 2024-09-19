Why Sushi And Burgers Shouldn't Be Served At The Same Restaurant

Some signs of a bad restaurant are too obvious to ignore. Dirty tables, off-putting smells, and inattentive waitstaff are all red flags. However, a strong smell could be harmless if its coming from region-specific ingredients like durian or Stinking Bishop cheese. Also, some cultures prefer hands-off waitstaff, so not easily being noticed could mean next to nothing as far as food quality. And while you should never eat at a restaurant that makes you feel unsafe or unwelcome, sometimes the best food comes from surprising places. Looking for life-changing barbecue? Skip the slick restaurants; you'll have better luck with a shack on the side of the road. But there's one telltale sign you definitely shouldn't ignore — sushi and burgers sharing a menu.

Why? Sushi and burgers require unique skill sets. Typically, good chefs pick a specialty and stick to it. The chances that a skilled sushi chef is also an outstanding grill-master are low, and both dishes are dangerous if they're improperly prepared. Raw fish can contain parasites that an inexperienced sushi chef might overlook. Likewise, the process of grinding meat exposes it to bacteria like E. coli, so poorly cooked burgers are a threat, too.

The pairing also signals a bloated menu. Some restaurants try to stay competitive with lots of options, but long menus often result in decision fatigue for customers and confusion for servers and cooks. It's a sign that the restaurant doesn't have much else to offer, and often means not-so-fresh food. Restaurants with limited menus need to order fresh ingredients on a regular basis, but if you're a burger from page four of a five-page menu, the beef may be past its prime.