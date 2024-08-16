Don't Let Yourself Get Scammed By Overpriced Truffle Fries

Truffles are one of the most expensive foods on earth. Single truffles have been sold for over $300,000. And yet, in recent years, the ultra-luxurious fungi have escaped fine dining and entered the mainstream. Shake Shack has made truffle-infused burgers and fries available to the hungry masses with multiple limited-edition truffle-infused menus. Popeye's briefly offered a chicken sandwich with a slathering of spicy truffle mayo. Truffle fries are seemingly everywhere, and you can buy truffle pizza at Costco and truffle cheese at Trader Joe's. Somehow, this rare and expensive ingredient is available in fast-casual restaurants and grocery stores for a relatively low price. This might all seem too good to be true, and unfortunately, it is.

Truffle oil, the key ingredient in almost all so-called truffle-infused products, often does not contain real truffles. Instead, most truffle oils derive a savory, umami flavor from synthetic chemical compounds like 2,4-dithiapentane. Sometimes, a small amount of the cheapest, blandest variety of real truffles is added for the sake of appearances. But the hard reality is most readily available truffle-flavored foods, from fries to pizza, contain no real truffle. That means you're paying extra for "fancy" truffle fries without getting much (or any) of the expensive ingredient promised in their name.