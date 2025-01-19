Forget Tokyo, Visit The City Dubbed 'The Kitchen Of Japan'
Many enjoyers of the food and culture of Japan fantasize about one day getting the chance to travel to Tokyo to enjoy everything the country has to offer. However, while you'll be able to experience the small things like Japan's superior convenience stores staying within the Tokyo city limits, the nation's capital cannot truly grant you everything the country has to offer, especially if you are a foodie. Instead, if you're looking for the best restaurants and food shops in Japan, it might be in your best interest to travel southwest of Tokyo to the country's third-largest city, Osaka.
The city was first referred to as the "Kitchen of Japan" in the Edo period due to its agricultural importance to the country at large, and the nickname has persisted to this day. Osaka continues to live up to that moniker, now known not only for its agricultural supremacy but also for its delicious street food, tremendous nightlife, and unforgettable restaurants. With countless unique and memorable food spots along the Dotonbori Canal — which lies at the heart of Osaka — and beyond, it's not surprising whatsoever that the doctrine "eat until you drop" is so popular in the incredible city.
The many dishes of Osaka, Japan
Osaka is well-known for its signature street food dishes like okonomiyaki, a dish most people will know for its use of the world-famous Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise. However, the savory, meat and cabbage-infused pancake is just one highlight among Osaka's wide array of dishes. For others, takoyaki is the go-to street food of choice. These doughy octopus balls are available all over the city, cooked to order in their unique griddles.
If street food isn't your thing, Osaka is also home to high-end restaurants that serve sushi, sashimi, ramen, tempura, and much more. The city is known as a good place to sample Kobe Beef, one of the most sought-after kinds of Wagyu, as the city of Kobe is a mere half-hour train ride away from Osaka.
After eating your dinner in the city, Osaka's got you covered with delicious desserts to end your day with as well. Among others, Rikuro's Cheesecake is a bakery that every Osaka tourist must check out, as its signature bouncy Japanese cheesecake is a beloved treat unlike any cheesecake you'll find outside the Osaka city limits.