How Is Japanese Cheesecake So Wonderfully Bouncy?

Oh, cheesecake! The ultimate indulgence that's almost impossible for any sweet tooth to resist. From the decedent New York-style cheesecake to the rustic basque burnt cheesecake, this timeless sweet invention has taken countless forms to earn its rightful place in the dessert hall of fame, no matter how much guilt comes with each bite.

But among all the cheesecake variations, the Japanese cheesecake stands out like a fairy-tale dream. It's a jiggly, wobbly, cloud-like wonder, a soufflé-style cheesecake that seems to take all the worries away. With its melt-in-your-mouth texture and air-light fluffiness, it's as if you're biting into a sweet cheesecake-flavored cloud. Each bite feels weightless, almost too good to be true, like a sweet secret that allows you to enjoy your cake while keeping it guilt-free.

Japan's introduction to cheesecake dates back to the post-World War II era when American soldiers first brought it over. However, the unique Japanese cheesecake wasn't created until the 1960s, when chef Tomataru Kuzuno had a revelation while savoring his first Käsekuchen, the German cheesecake. Inspired by the cake's light and fluffy taste, he combined the richness of the American and the airy texture of the German cheesecakes. The result? Voila! The now-famous Japanese "Soufflé" cheesecake. The secret to its wonderfully fluffy bounciness lies in the whipped meringue and the bain-marie baking method, which gives it that signature, cloud-like texture.