How Wine Pairings Actually Work

When you think of pairing wines with food, you might picture fancy dinners and sommeliers swirling glasses. Sure, some of what tastes good together is purely subjective, but there's also an interesting science behind pairing wine, rooted in chemistry. A successful combination relies on the interplay between taste, aroma, and molecular interactions.

The acidity, sweetness, tannins, and alcohol content of a wine all help determine how well it will complement a dish. More specifically, a 2022 study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry revealed how various non-volatile compounds responsible for these qualities in wine interact with food on a chemical level, significantly influencing flavor perception. The study showed that these interactions can enhance or suppress specific flavors, depending on the pairing.

For example, the astringency of tannins softens as they bind to the fat in meats. Tannins in wine are a type of polyphenol (a macromolecule comprised of hydrogen and oxygen bonds) that lend a drying sensation and bitter taste to wine. If you're working with a robust, high-tannin cabernet sauvignon, nebbiolo, or petite syrah, you'll notice it complements lamb or beef because the tannins bind to the meat, which reduces the perception of fat and enriches the flavors.

It's helpful to understand these concepts behind wine pairing so you can turn every meal into a sensory experience. Not that you'll have wine with every meal (I mean, it's not like you can't have wine with every meal ... ), but you get the picture.