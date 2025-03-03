Why Even Professional Chefs Use Canned Tomatoes

While there might be some canned foods you should avoid, most of my dishes contain at least one canned item, and chances are so do yours. One of these is tomatoes, which are a great pantry staple since canned tomatoes are already cooked. You might think that professional kitchens only use fresh tomatoes, but chef John Politte, owner of It's Only Food, spoke with us to set the record straight.

"Canned tomatoes are picked at their ripest and processed right away, helping preserve their flavor," Politte explained. "They can taste better than fresh tomatoes harvested too early and stored for a long time." Canned tomatoes are available all year, unlike fresh ones. This means professional kitchens can incorporate tomato flavors into dishes at any time, "giving you more cooking options regardless of the season," said Politte.

Sustainability-wise, Politte mentioned that canned tomatoes "reduce the need for refrigeration and long-distance shipping, which saves energy," which is another bonus. Plus, they help minimize food waste. Fresh tomatoes have a limited shelf life, while their canned counterparts can last for a couple of years, allowing chefs to "buy them in bulk without worrying about them going bad," Politte explained.