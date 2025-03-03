Why Even Professional Chefs Use Canned Tomatoes
While there might be some canned foods you should avoid, most of my dishes contain at least one canned item, and chances are so do yours. One of these is tomatoes, which are a great pantry staple since canned tomatoes are already cooked. You might think that professional kitchens only use fresh tomatoes, but chef John Politte, owner of It's Only Food, spoke with us to set the record straight.
"Canned tomatoes are picked at their ripest and processed right away, helping preserve their flavor," Politte explained. "They can taste better than fresh tomatoes harvested too early and stored for a long time." Canned tomatoes are available all year, unlike fresh ones. This means professional kitchens can incorporate tomato flavors into dishes at any time, "giving you more cooking options regardless of the season," said Politte.
Sustainability-wise, Politte mentioned that canned tomatoes "reduce the need for refrigeration and long-distance shipping, which saves energy," which is another bonus. Plus, they help minimize food waste. Fresh tomatoes have a limited shelf life, while their canned counterparts can last for a couple of years, allowing chefs to "buy them in bulk without worrying about them going bad," Politte explained.
Canned tomatoes are often better than fresh
In addition to the convenience, canned tomatoes have several other benefits, like consistent quality and flavor, according to chef John Politte. Fresh tomatoes can take a couple weeks from being picked to arriving on our tables, especially when they're not in season, so they probably won't taste as flavorful as the canned version, which is always picked at its ripest point. For that reason, canned tomatoes will reliably provide "better taste and texture," said the chef. Sometimes, canned tomatoes sometimes have extra herbs, spices, and other ingredients included, which can make dishes even more delicious.
Canned tomatoes are also quick and easy to use. They "break down quickly, making them ideal for sauces and soups," explained Politte. Plus they also save time on washing and cutting since they're pre-prepared, which is definitely a win in a busy professional kitchen environment — and in many home kitchens, too.
Generally speaking, the only time fresh tomatoes are a better option is when their flavor or texture is the star of the dish, like when making a perfect Caprese salad, bruschetta, or sandwich. Otherwise, canned is perfectly fine, and you can use them in creative ways, too – Giada De Laurentiis turns canned tomatoes into a fresh dip, for example. If you're unsure which canned tomato to choose, chef Politte has a recommendation: "Varieties like San Marzano are known for their tasty and sweet flavors, making them great for sauces, soups, and stews," he said.