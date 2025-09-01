The Most Overpriced Italian Restaurant Chains, According To Customers

If there's one item everyone can agree on — even in the broadly acceptable world of Italian — it's pizza. Read through the message boards, however, and you'll find two complaints about Marco's Pizza: the high variance of quality and the cost.

In the highly competitive landscape of takeout pizza, your offerings need to be either of exceptional quality or exceptionally cheap. Marco's seems to be dropping the ball on both sides of the equation. There are a number of customers whose experience reflects uneven or poor quality pizza with higher than necessary prices. We found a review on Yelp that reflected this tension. "The pizza was very expensive. It was almost twice the price of other famous chains in the neighborhood." The review goes on to describe the use of "old" and "sour" mushrooms, as well as frustration with the portion sizes given the price.

A Texas-based customer wrote that Marco's "toppings felt cheap and the dough was tasteless and stale, not enough sauce and I paid $50 for all that just to be disappointed with the end result." Look through enough Yelp reviews and you'll see similar complaints across their locations. Customers across the board seem to think the chain is just overly priced for the pizza offered.

For a lot of Marco's customers, the company would do well to return to their roots by improving the quality and figuring out a way to keep prices competitive with other chains ... and maybe ditch the AI ordering.