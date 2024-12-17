12 Once-Popular Restaurant Chains That Have Filed For Bankruptcy In 2024

Hearing that a favorite restaurant or business is filing for bankruptcy feels like a nearly weekly occurrence after the COVID-19 pandemic. Having changed everyday life in such significant ways for both short and long-term, some businesses simply can't stay afloat. Unfortunately, as new normals begin to solidify, and the years unfurl, it's become even clearer that some chains won't be sharpening their knives for long and are quite literally having to leave the kitchen.

When customers hear that a restaurant is filing for bankruptcy, it can feel like the end is imminent. However, although it sounds intimidating, Chapter 11 bankruptcy should give businesses a cooling off and reorganization period. A Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a business to remain in control while enjoying a pause in debt collection as the process unfolds. Though some businesses choose to begin the process on their own, if things are in rocky shape, others are required to do so by creditors. So, when we hear that a business has voluntarily gone into Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it means that the business chose this course rather than being told to do so.

Throughout the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, the business provides a great deal of information about its liabilities, expenses, and income so that a bankruptcy court can help the business right itself. Over the course of the bankruptcy proceedings, a business will create a plan for reorganization. This plan needs to be approved by the court and any creditors before moving forward, and in the end, a business might end the bankruptcy process with debts that have been adjusted and the continuation of operations under a different plan. Some chains make it out of the bankruptcy process, and seem to be thriving once more, but others aren't so lucky. Many chains lose locations in the process, and some even need to close down and liquidate all together.