The Worst Appetizer You Can Order At Olive Garden Is Anything But Tasty

Olive Garden is a standby for many when it comes to Italian American food — after all, everyone loves endless breadsticks. But with a menu of that size, not every item can be a favorite, and in the case of one particular appetizer, our taste tester was not a fan. In fact, he placed the fried calamari dead last in our ranking of every Olive Garden appetizer.

The problems trace back to the basics. Our taster noted, "The calamari at Olive Garden is undercooked, rubbery, and overseasoned. The salt levels here are just way too high (a nagging problem with a lot of chain restaurants), concentrated in the breading. There's also a snap to this calamari that I found alarming. I can't say that I've had squid this springy before."

Aside from the salt overload and the strange textural issues, what's also unusual about the calamari is that it's served with two types of dipping sauce, which are marinara and spicy ranch. While the marinara is a standard accompaniment for calamari, our tester thought that the ranch was an unusual decision that made the dish even worse.