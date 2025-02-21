The Sneaky Olive Garden Breadstick Rule You Probably Never Noticed

Olive Garden's endless breadsticks are among the most beloved long-term promotions in the chain restaurant world, and it's quite easy to see why. Alongside either soup or salad, the breadsticks are widely considered to be a top-tier side dish at Olive Garden, and they are made even better by the fact that they're completely free. However, there are two lesser-known rules surrounding the breadsticks: You must order an entrée, and you must be dining in to get free breadsticks.

For clarity, you can only get the free breadsticks if you buy at least one adult entrée from the restaurant, meaning ordering only appetizers or items from the kid's menu won't grant you the free unlimited bread. Furthermore, the second rule is significant if you decide to order food from Olive Garden by either carrying out or using the special delivery service the chain launched in late 2024. When purchasing food online, you'll have to pay for however many breadsticks you'd like, even if you do order an adult entrée.