The Sneaky Olive Garden Breadstick Rule You Probably Never Noticed
Olive Garden's endless breadsticks are among the most beloved long-term promotions in the chain restaurant world, and it's quite easy to see why. Alongside either soup or salad, the breadsticks are widely considered to be a top-tier side dish at Olive Garden, and they are made even better by the fact that they're completely free. However, there are two lesser-known rules surrounding the breadsticks: You must order an entrée, and you must be dining in to get free breadsticks.
For clarity, you can only get the free breadsticks if you buy at least one adult entrée from the restaurant, meaning ordering only appetizers or items from the kid's menu won't grant you the free unlimited bread. Furthermore, the second rule is significant if you decide to order food from Olive Garden by either carrying out or using the special delivery service the chain launched in late 2024. When purchasing food online, you'll have to pay for however many breadsticks you'd like, even if you do order an adult entrée.
Olive Garden's breadsticks are a beloved bargain
So, while Olive Garden breadsticks aren't always free and limitless, they are still likely worth the price — which is $4.49 for six pieces and $6.99 for 12. Since the restaurant first began serving unlimited breadsticks in 1982 — the chain's first year in business — Olive Garden has become so well known and beloved for its display of "Italian generosity" that it serves over 500 million breadsticks every year.
And by beloved, I mean these bready batons are absolutely adored. This love was put to the test when the limitlessness of breadsticks was called into question, with Olive Garden's parent company attempting to curb the number of breadsticks per table in 2014. Olive Garden diehards, unsurprisingly, were outraged by the mere idea of this limitation, and the chain inevitably decided to keep the promotion going. So, as long as you're ordering an adult entrée while dining at an Olive Garden location, the never-ending breadsticks will likely continue to contribute to the delightful Olive Garden experience for the foreseeable future.