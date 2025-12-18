Don't Even Bother If An Italian Restaurant Doesn't Have This Drink On Its Menu, According To Scott Conant

If you've eaten enough Italian cuisine in both Italy and abroad, you've experienced the drastic differences in quality and authenticity of Italian restaurants depending on where you go. For example, Olive Garden's over-reliance on cheese is a sign that the restaurant isn't up to snuff. However, to know if your Italian eatery of choice is truly as authentic as they come, there's one beloved item that needs to be on the menu: a shot of espresso.

Now, while many Italian restaurants in America likely won't have espresso on the menu, the signature drink's inclusion is enough to certify that an establishment is truly bringing the stylings and taste of Italy to your table. This was reinforced by Scott Conant in an interview with Tasting Table; the celebrity chef even went as far as to say that a restaurant that claims to be authentic and doesn't serve espresso isn't worth visiting at all. "There have been restaurants that call themselves Italian that don't have espresso, and that's unacceptable," Conant remarked, " ... If you don't have an espresso at your restaurant, thank you very much, I'll see what's happening next door."