What Does The 'Bagel' Button On A Toaster Even Do?

Mornings can be a little slow-going for everyone, so it's no wonder you pour yourself a glass of orange juice and pop a bagel in the toaster without putting much thought into some of the features your plain, old toaster might have. Even basic models often have a bagel button. While this setting won't make a fresh bagel materialize out of thin air, it is an invaluable tool for modifying how the appliance toasts, ensuring that the doughy breakfast item is crisped to perfection.

At its most basic level, the bagel button on your toaster alters not only the cooking time of an item but also the heat distribution inside the appliance. The button tells the toaster to focus on heating the inner coils more than the outer ones. This allows the cut side of a bagel to receive more toasting than the bagel shell, which is any bagel lover's dream. It also decreases the cooking time to help ensure that the inside stays soft and chewy. Although people have their own opinions on the ideal shade when it comes to toasting, most everyone can agree that too much browning on the outside of a bagel ruins the experience, which is exactly what the bagel button can help you avoid.