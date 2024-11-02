If you've ever been to New York, you won't be surprised to see a line at the deli on Saturday and Sunday mornings. From the tip of Long Island to the deepest borough of Manhattan, even way upstate, every New Yorker knows how to spot a good bagel. Not the ones you buy pre-packaged, and definitely not the ones that have been sitting on a shelf all week, but the ones fresh out of the oven, from a crowded counter where you can barely hear what the cashier says and the lady next to you is purchasing the last pound of lox cream cheese. Bagels arrive into greedy hands loaded with schmear (aka a very generous layer of cream cheese), and patrons go on their merry way. The sights and smells of a New York deli are truly unbeatable.

There's a reason New Yorkers are so adamant that they have the best bagels, the best pizza, the best anything, and it all boils down to the water. Indeed, New York tap water is legendary, so much so that Mayor Eric Adams recently guzzled a cup straight from the tap at a local press event. But it's not the tap water that makes New York's cream cheese unbelievably creamy and delicious; it's actually seltzer water from a bottle.