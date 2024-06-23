Does NYC's Tap Water Actually Make Its Bagels Better?

New York City is famous for a lot of things, including a number of foods that people swear are the best in the world. New York-style pizza, pastrami sandwiches, cheesecake, and hot dogs from street vendors are some examples, but the one food that rules them all in the Big Apple just might be the humble bagel. Tourists from all over the world agree that there is something about New York City bagels that makes them special. It's become widely believed that the secret to their superiority lies in the tap water that flows throughout the city that more than eight million people call home. The phenomenon is so well known that a company even developed a device to recreate New York tap water.

Could something as simple as the water make that much of a difference in bagels made in New York than ones made in Omaha, for example? Scientifically, yes, the tap water in the city that never sleeps is different, but it likely plays a much smaller role in making a great bagel than what many believe. Overall, the water helps the bagels achieve a wonderful flavor and texture, but the cooking technique is a much more important part of creating the best bagels in the world.