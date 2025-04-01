11 Things That Always Taste Better From The Deli

When you hear the word "lunch," an image of a mouthwatering deli sandwich with a side salad or a cup of soup often pops into mind. While economic circumstances and a mother's voice — "we have plenty of food at home" — often prevent us from indulging in the delicious offerings of a deli, sometimes the temptation is too hard to resist. And let's be honest — some things taste better from a deli than anywhere else.

It is no wonder, as even the root of the original Deutsch word, that "delikatessen," means delicacies. Like the name, the concept of a small storefront with a variety of cured meats and cheeses comes from German traditions and those of their Jewish, Eastern European, and Italian neighbors. In the late 19th century, with an increase in immigration in America, merchants of every nationality ran small stores in various neighborhoods of the East Coast cities. The small businesses became cultural centers. They offered traditional food and a place to connect with the community — a piece of home in the new land.

With more Jewish immigrants coming to the U.S shores in the 20th century, the concept of kosher delis spread. With time, delicatessens opened up all across the nation, many of them offering prepared sandwiches, soups, pickles, and salads in addition to meats and cheeses. The hybrid of it all is the modern American "deli," as it became known in the 1950s, now a staple of American life and diet.

Why do things just taste so much better from a deli? Besides the convenience of it (there are so many easy lunch choices that you do not have to cook! how amazing), food from the American delicatessen stems from the multitude of ethnic traditions. And those always taste good. So strap in to find out which foods just simply taste better from the deli, and why.