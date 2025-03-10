Are All Deli Meats Really Processed?
With people's concerns about modern food processing techniques, it's hard not to wonder if your trusty old sandwich ham, turkey, or roast beef deli meat is considered "processed food." In short, technically, it is. But it's not necessarily that simple. That's because any food that's been changed at all from its original natural state counts as being processed. So even if you slice up an apple, you can now consider that apple processed, even if you haven't added any additional ingredients to it. That whole chicken you roasted for dinner just now? It's processed, too.
What you really ought to be paying attention to is the degree of processing involved in your deli meat, because deli meat is often modified quite a bit. Modifications include things like high amounts of sodium, which not only seasons the meat but helps preserve it. A diet high in sodium can lead to high blood pressure levels, which in turn can eventually lead to a host of other health issues, like increased risk of heart attack or stroke. Then there's the common addition of nitrates, which help preserve deli meat even longer but have been found to convert themselves into compounds within the human body which are potentially carcinogenic.
How to enjoy the least-processed type of sandwich meat
Any pre-purchased deli meat, even the kind that's labeled as nitrate or nitrite-free, likely has many additives in it that you probably don't have in your pantry at home. That "nitrate-free" label is usually a misnomer, because instead of using synthetic nitrates to preserve deli meat, modern food manufacturers will often use celery powder, which naturally contains, you guessed it: nitrates.
Your absolute best bet if you're trying to avoid these additives altogether is to roast your own meat at home for sandwich-making purposes or to purposely make larger batches of your favorite protein at dinner to get you through a few days of lunches. Once the meat has cooled off, you can cut it to the thinness you prefer and use it that way. That way you can season it to the level you like without having to worry about sneaky added nitrates.
Obviously, the tradeoff is that it's a bit of additional work on your part for meal prep and freshly roasted meat isn't going to last nearly as long in the fridge because there aren't any preservatives in it. But sandwiches made with freshly roasted meat tend to taste much better (at least in my humble opinion), and there's nothing like a little extra peace of mind when it comes to your health.