Are All Deli Meats Really Processed?

Any pre-purchased deli meat, even the kind that's labeled as nitrate or nitrite-free, likely has many additives in it that you probably don't have in your pantry at home. That "nitrate-free" label is usually a misnomer, because instead of using synthetic nitrates to preserve deli meat, modern food manufacturers will often use celery powder, which naturally contains, you guessed it: nitrates.

Your absolute best bet if you're trying to avoid these additives altogether is to roast your own meat at home for sandwich-making purposes or to purposely make larger batches of your favorite protein at dinner to get you through a few days of lunches. Once the meat has cooled off, you can cut it to the thinness you prefer and use it that way. That way you can season it to the level you like without having to worry about sneaky added nitrates.

Obviously, the tradeoff is that it's a bit of additional work on your part for meal prep and freshly roasted meat isn't going to last nearly as long in the fridge because there aren't any preservatives in it. But sandwiches made with freshly roasted meat tend to taste much better (at least in my humble opinion), and there's nothing like a little extra peace of mind when it comes to your health.