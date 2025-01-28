How Long Is Lunch Meat Good For After It's Been Opened?
Making a sandwich at home is one of life's simple joys, but what about the disappointment when you pull out a pack of lunch meat and it smells a bit off? You only bought these ham slices last week. Is the clock on deli meat really that short?
Popular brands like Hillshire Farm sell lunch meat in family-sized one-pound containers. Though it is possible that a family could devour a pound of deli meat in a few days, it's also possible someone might just want to use a few slices and come back to it later. So, how long is lunch meat good for after opening?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture notes that an unopened pack of deli meat can last in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. But, what good does an unopened pack of turkey slices do for my naked sub? Once the lunch meat package has been opened, the USDA says it will only keep for around three to five days in the refrigerator.
While you could enjoy deli meat for five days straight, you might also want some variety with your lunches. However, if you do want to take a chance on a family-sized deli meat pack, there are certain food storage mistakes you can avoid and tips you can try to make lunch meat last a bit longer.
How to make lunch meat last longer
Once the airtight plastic seal is pulled back on a container of lunch meat or roast beef, it might seem like a race against the clock to eat it all. Don't worry, there are some ways to temporarily pause the spoilage process. For example, the USDA notes that freezing deli meat will help it last for up to two months. Of course, you'll need to thaw the meat to enjoy it, but at least you'll avoid any unappetizing smells from the slices going bad. This applies to freshly sliced meat from the deli counter and the prepackaged stuff in the refrigerator section.
When handling deli meat, be sure to wash your hands before touching the slices and only touch the ones you're going to use. Handling slices and putting them back into the refrigerator creates a higher chance for the food to be exposed to bacteria that will continue to grow inside the fridge.
The shelf life of your sandwich meat can also depend on which type you buy. Fermented meats like salami, prosciutto, or pepperoni have a longer shelf life than other types as fermentation and curing processes remove some moisture from the meat, which slows potential bacteria growth and spoilage. So, you know how to make your sandwich protein last. Now all that's left to do is figure out which one pairs best with fresh mozzarella cheese or a nice gouda slice.