How Long Is Lunch Meat Good For After It's Been Opened?

Making a sandwich at home is one of life's simple joys, but what about the disappointment when you pull out a pack of lunch meat and it smells a bit off? You only bought these ham slices last week. Is the clock on deli meat really that short?

Popular brands like Hillshire Farm sell lunch meat in family-sized one-pound containers. Though it is possible that a family could devour a pound of deli meat in a few days, it's also possible someone might just want to use a few slices and come back to it later. So, how long is lunch meat good for after opening?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture notes that an unopened pack of deli meat can last in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. But, what good does an unopened pack of turkey slices do for my naked sub? Once the lunch meat package has been opened, the USDA says it will only keep for around three to five days in the refrigerator.

While you could enjoy deli meat for five days straight, you might also want some variety with your lunches. However, if you do want to take a chance on a family-sized deli meat pack, there are certain food storage mistakes you can avoid and tips you can try to make lunch meat last a bit longer.