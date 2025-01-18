Why Are Deli Meats So Commonly Recalled?
On average, Americans eat upwards of 300 million sandwiches per year, or six sandwiches every week. Because of the great variety of ways we add meat to bread, it's difficult to get bored with sandwiches, whether it's for your lunch break or a midnight snack. Deli meat is frequently used as a sandwich ingredient and has been a delicacy for thousands of years, originating back to Ancient Roman times.
For decades, delis have been popular places to pick up cold cuts, but lately, there has been an uptick in widespread recalls. Perishable foods are notoriously known for food-borne illnesses. In this case, deli meat is an easy target for listeria contamination, which is a nasty type of bacteria that thrives in moist environments. Unfortunately, processed meat is prone to this type of bacteria, so it's important to stay vigilant and keep your eyes peeled for any recalls in your area.
The risks and prevention of listeria
As listeria contaminations in deli meat are rising, it's essential to be aware of the risks, symptoms, and how to avoid illness. According to the CDC, listeria bacteria is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Upwards of 1,600 fall ill from listeria annually, and around 16% of them succumb to it. People can experience mild to severe symptoms, ranging from fever and muscle aches to convulsions and death. While some symptoms will be immediate, others can stay dormant for up to three months before appearing, so it's vital to take even minor illness seriously if you think you've consumed any contaminated deli meat.
Luckily, there are steps to avoid listeria, starting with how you handle your food. First, be sure to keep prep areas and utensils clean to avoid cross-contamination of foods. Another important way to prevent listeria is to ensure your fridge's temperature is below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and your freezer is below 0 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're prepping perishable food, ensure it doesn't sit out for long and is ready to eat within four hours or less. With these steps, hopefully, you'll be illness-free and enjoy your food without concern.