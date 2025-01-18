Why Are Deli Meats So Commonly Recalled?

As listeria contaminations in deli meat are rising, it's essential to be aware of the risks, symptoms, and how to avoid illness. According to the CDC, listeria bacteria is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Upwards of 1,600 fall ill from listeria annually, and around 16% of them succumb to it. People can experience mild to severe symptoms, ranging from fever and muscle aches to convulsions and death. While some symptoms will be immediate, others can stay dormant for up to three months before appearing, so it's vital to take even minor illness seriously if you think you've consumed any contaminated deli meat.

Luckily, there are steps to avoid listeria, starting with how you handle your food. First, be sure to keep prep areas and utensils clean to avoid cross-contamination of foods. Another important way to prevent listeria is to ensure your fridge's temperature is below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and your freezer is below 0 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're prepping perishable food, ensure it doesn't sit out for long and is ready to eat within four hours or less. With these steps, hopefully, you'll be illness-free and enjoy your food without concern.