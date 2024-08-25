The Right Way To Store Fresh Mozzarella In The Fridge

Fresh mozzarella, those globes of glistening, pillowy cheese, is as delectable eaten on its own (as part of a cheesy midnight snack, perhaps?), tossed onto a charcuterie board, on a pizza pie, in a switched-up Caprese salad, or even stuffed inside some golden-brown arancini. But while you're waiting to open a package, or if you don't use up the entire ball at once, you might wonder: What's the right way to store it in the fridge?

While mozzarella is one of those cheeses that is best eaten quite soon after it's been purchased or made, it can be stored in an airtight container filled with cold water or olive oil. Because of the fresh cheese's high moisture content (which is very different from the low-moisture shredded variety), it will maintain its quality and flavor longer by being kept in some kind of neutral liquid.

This is especially important if your mozzarella came packaged in water or olive oil in the first place. But in any case, once you open it, move it from its original packaging into a container with an airtight lid, filled with enough liquid so that at least half of the ball is submerged. Be sure to eat or cook it ASAP.

