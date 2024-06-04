The Best Cheeses For Midnight Snacking

Tryptophan isn't naturally produced in the human body, so it has to be ingested. Once consumed, it contributes to the production of serotonin and melatonin, two hormones which are known to promote relaxation and restful sleep. But it's more than just tryptophan in cheese that works to give you a good night's sleep; the protein and calcium play parts, too. According to a research review published in Advances in Nutrition, optimal protein consumption may promote a better quality of sleep, and a study written up in Perspectives in Psychiatric Care found that low calcium levels have led to insomnia.

With the tryptophan, protein, and calcium they contain, the right kinds of cheese may be among the best things you can snack on when you get hungry in the middle of the night. With that said, people with a lactose intolerance or sensitivity might want to either avoid cheese completely or choose varieties that are lower in lactose, like Swiss, parmesan, and cheddar ... which all happen to be high in tryptophan, anyway. And, if you do plan on going right back to bed after your nosh, keep your serving on the small side. A snack veering on the point of being a meal, such as a monster grilled cheese sandwich, takes some time to digest, which can interfere with sleep.