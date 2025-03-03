What Are Nitrates? And Why Does It Matter If They're In Your Deli Meat?
If you've ever checked the label on deli meat, you've probably seen the words "nitrate-free" or "no nitrates added" plastered across the packaging. Sounds like a good thing if it means no preservatives or chemicals, just good old-fashioned turkey or ham, right? Except, that's not how it actually works.
Nitrates are naturally occurring compounds found in soil, water, and many vegetables. But in processed meats, they're added to preserve freshness, prevent bacterial growth, and enhance flavor, especially that salty, cured taste people love. So when you're talking mortadella (which was all the rage in 2023), ham, bacon, hot dogs, and cold cuts, without nitrates, your deli meat would spoil a lot faster – and probably wouldn't have that same rich, savory bite or appetizing rosy appearance.
However, the controversy arises because nitrates (and their close relatives, nitrites) have been linked to potential health risks, particularly when they form nitrosamines, compounds that can develop when nitrates are exposed to high heat — like when frying bacon. A 2022 study published by the National Library of Medicine found that increased nitrate consumption was associated with a higher risk of breast cancer, for example. And in 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that there was "sufficient evidence of carcinogenicity" when it came to processed meats. But the science is still murky, and not all studies have shown an association. Notwithstanding, it's still important to know what's in the food you're consuming and how it affects your body, especially when deli meats are so commonly recalled. Plus the label "no nitrates added" might not be exactly accurate, either.
Nitrate-free meat? Not really
If you think deli meats that claim to be free of nitrates really are completely free of preservatives, sorry to break it to you, but that's not entirely true. When you're at the grocery store trying to decide between cured or uncured hot dogs because one supposedly doesn't contain the same preservatives, it isn't that simple. Manufacturers can use natural sources of nitrates, like celery or beet juice powder, and still slap a "no added nitrates" label on the package.
Nitrate levels in these so-called natural or uncured meats can sometimes be even higher than those in conventionally cured meats. That's because the amount of nitrates in celery powder is thought to be inconsistent and may in some circumstances lead to overcompensation to meet food safety standards.
Whether they come from celery juice or a lab-made preservative, nitrates serve the same purpose in keeping deli meat fresh and safe to eat. The real difference is that natural nitrates don't get the same bad reputation as synthetic ones. But functionally, your body doesn't know the difference, and we don't know the impact of natural versus synthetic nitrates. So should we be looking to avoid them?
Are nitrates actually bad for you?
If you Google "nitrates," you'll find a whole lot of mixed opinions, which leaves a lot of people uneasy and unsure of what's really safe to consume. Nitrates in processed meats have been linked to higher risks of cancer and heart disease, especially when eaten in excess. But nitrates in vegetables like spinach, beets, and arugula, for example, are actually beneficial. In fact, a 2018 study in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism suggested that nitrates from plants may even improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. This is partly because processed meats which are high in added nitrates don't have the same protective antioxidants as vegetables. And while you might cook processed meats like hot dogs or bacon at high heat, which produces nitrosamines, you're less likely to do so with veggies.
So, should you ditch deli meat altogether? Not necessarily. If you're eating sandwiches every day loaded with nitrate-heavy meats, it might be time to mix things up, especially since they can also be high in saturated fat and sodium. Maybe swap in some fresh chicken, vegetables, or homemade crunchy tuna salad.
Nitrates aren't inherently bad, but they're definitely something to be aware of. As always, it's best to speak to your healthcare provider if you're unsure about an element of your diet.