What Are Nitrates? And Why Does It Matter If They're In Your Deli Meat?

If you've ever checked the label on deli meat, you've probably seen the words "nitrate-free" or "no nitrates added" plastered across the packaging. Sounds like a good thing if it means no preservatives or chemicals, just good old-fashioned turkey or ham, right? Except, that's not how it actually works.

Nitrates are naturally occurring compounds found in soil, water, and many vegetables. But in processed meats, they're added to preserve freshness, prevent bacterial growth, and enhance flavor, especially that salty, cured taste people love. So when you're talking mortadella (which was all the rage in 2023), ham, bacon, hot dogs, and cold cuts, without nitrates, your deli meat would spoil a lot faster – and probably wouldn't have that same rich, savory bite or appetizing rosy appearance.

However, the controversy arises because nitrates (and their close relatives, nitrites) have been linked to potential health risks, particularly when they form nitrosamines, compounds that can develop when nitrates are exposed to high heat — like when frying bacon. A 2022 study published by the National Library of Medicine found that increased nitrate consumption was associated with a higher risk of breast cancer, for example. And in 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that there was "sufficient evidence of carcinogenicity" when it came to processed meats. But the science is still murky, and not all studies have shown an association. Notwithstanding, it's still important to know what's in the food you're consuming and how it affects your body, especially when deli meats are so commonly recalled. Plus the label "no nitrates added" might not be exactly accurate, either.