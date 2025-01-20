Corned Beef Vs Pastrami: Is There A Difference?

I, for one, am incredibly grateful to live in a world with Jewish delis. Everything I've ever ordered from one has made it to my list of favorite foods, from onion bialys to lox (not to be mistaken with smoked salmon) to the mile-high pastrami sandwich. The last time I was at New York's famous Katz's Deli ordering my obligatory pastrami on rye, I noticed that the sliced corned beef sandwich sitting next to mine at the counter looked identical to my own. Now, I know the two types of meat aren't the same, but just how different could they be when they twin so well? Different enough.

With an origin in Romania, pastrami is a variation of a meat called pastrama, made with pork or mutton (the grown-up version of lamb). Some believe pastrami has Turkish origins, where the dish was called pastirma, and made with beef. The American version of pastrami comes from the brisket cut, specifically from the navel end (or the belly side). Compared to the other end — called the point — it is larger, more evenly shaped, and marbled with plenty of fat. When immigrants to New York brought these meat recipes from their countries of origin, they found that beef brisket was America's best, most economical choice.

To make pastrami, the uncut brisket is first soaked in a brine that contains salt, sugar, water, and other spices. After a few days, it is removed, rinsed, patted dry, and rested overnight. The next day, the brisket gets a spice coating before it's smoked, and, finally, it's steamed until the meat is cooked through. Pastrami is incredibly rich and succulent due to the fat content of the meat cut and doesn't need much to improve its flavor, although a squirt of tangy mustard is a must for me. Corned beef, on the other hand, is noticeably leaner but no less delicious.