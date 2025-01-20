Corned Beef Vs Pastrami: Is There A Difference?
I, for one, am incredibly grateful to live in a world with Jewish delis. Everything I've ever ordered from one has made it to my list of favorite foods, from onion bialys to lox (not to be mistaken with smoked salmon) to the mile-high pastrami sandwich. The last time I was at New York's famous Katz's Deli ordering my obligatory pastrami on rye, I noticed that the sliced corned beef sandwich sitting next to mine at the counter looked identical to my own. Now, I know the two types of meat aren't the same, but just how different could they be when they twin so well? Different enough.
With an origin in Romania, pastrami is a variation of a meat called pastrama, made with pork or mutton (the grown-up version of lamb). Some believe pastrami has Turkish origins, where the dish was called pastirma, and made with beef. The American version of pastrami comes from the brisket cut, specifically from the navel end (or the belly side). Compared to the other end — called the point — it is larger, more evenly shaped, and marbled with plenty of fat. When immigrants to New York brought these meat recipes from their countries of origin, they found that beef brisket was America's best, most economical choice.
To make pastrami, the uncut brisket is first soaked in a brine that contains salt, sugar, water, and other spices. After a few days, it is removed, rinsed, patted dry, and rested overnight. The next day, the brisket gets a spice coating before it's smoked, and, finally, it's steamed until the meat is cooked through. Pastrami is incredibly rich and succulent due to the fat content of the meat cut and doesn't need much to improve its flavor, although a squirt of tangy mustard is a must for me. Corned beef, on the other hand, is noticeably leaner but no less delicious.
Corned beef, not to be confused with pastrami
My introduction to corned beef came when I was a child, and my mother used to buy a brand of corned beef hash that came in a can. All I remember is that it was an absolute salt bomb, and my memories are not fond. Perhaps that's why I tend to gravitate towards pastrami when I have the choice between the two. However, I do believe that sandwich nirvana lies in an expertly prepared Rueben, hands down. Corned beef, as Americans know it, originated in Ireland, a country that has excelled in salted meats since the Middle Ages. As for the "corned" in its name, it doesn't refer to any corn being in the meat but rather describes the size of the salt granules used to preserve the beef; the English said they were the size of corn kernels.
When the heavy influx of Irish immigrated to America, they found that familiar things like bacon and salt pork were expensive ingredients, so they relied on making cheaper corned beef. Like pastrami, it is produced from the brisket cut of beef, but a much flatter and leaner side. It is similarly soaked in a brining solution, but instead of being further dry brined and smoked, it goes straight to being boiled or steamed. Corned beef is very flavorful, just much leaner than pastrami. It's an ideal choice for the aforementioned Reuben sandwich, which gets plenty of richness from the Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese it's made with.
Pastrami and corned beef are generally interchangeable because they share similar — but not identical — flavors. While both meats are known for creating great sandwiches, they are also delicious and used elsewhere. Corned beef tacos with cabbage are a nice alternative to the classic on St. Patrick's Day, while pastrami with potatoes makes a great breakfast hash, especially with the smoky flavor of the meat. Reuben egg rolls are a delicious way to use leftover corned beef and pile pastrami on top of hot dogs with mustard and sauerkraut.