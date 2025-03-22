When Was The Tuna Salad Sandwich Invented?

Amongst the many American iconic sandwiches — peanut butter and jelly, the BLT, and the mighty cheesesteak — tuna salad is my favorite. While many of my elementary school friends loathed it, I was extraordinarily happy when I found tuna salad in my brown paper lunch bag. Even today, when I visit any sort of sandwich shop, I have a very hard time selecting anything other than tuna salad whenever it's on the menu (here are the chains who serves the best and worst versions). Needless to say, I'm thankful that this dish has been around all my life. My parents and even my grandparents never knew a world without the tuna salad sandwich, but my ancestors before them would have found the dish to be something very new.

The tuna salad sandwich was invented in the early 20th century, but its creation was influenced by several factors that had begun several decades prior in the 19th century. In the late 1800s, it was common for American families to salvage any leftovers they had from dinner,like chicken or salmon and vegetables, and mix them with mayonnaise. This "salad" could then serve as the following day's lunch. These salads proved popular, and became increasingly available at lunch spots often frequented by women. These establishments served their salads on lettuce. But as the 20th century dawned, canned tuna — an ingredient largely loathed by the public at the time — became another salad option.