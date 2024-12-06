Sandwich Chains That Serve The Best And Worst Tuna Salad, According To Online Reviews

In 2021, dissatisfied Subway customers filed a lawsuit against the sandwich chain, accusing it of fraudulently passing off an uncertain mixture of ingredients as tuna salad. While Subway claimed it used just tuna flakes and mayonnaise, lab results included with the suit suggested that the salad was composed of various proteins, but no tuna. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2023, and Subway created a "Tuna Facts" section on its website that asserts its tuna meat is wild-caught skipjack tuna sourced from Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Its tuna salad, served on a variety of breads and with the customer's choice of vegetables and condiments, is made up of just flaked and brined tuna and soybean oil-based mayonnaise.

The most famous sandwich chain doesn't seem like it's making a tuna sub for the ages. "This sub was just not memorable," said Brenda Cain and Yadi Rodriguez of the Cleveland.com. "The tuna was slightly salty and was only mixed with mayo. Nothing else was added making it dull and rather boring like they just opened a can."Mary Meisenzahl of Business Insider found her Subway tuna sub to be mediocre in every way. "It looked fine to me, if not the most appetizing sandwich I'd ever eaten, but I was surprised at what seemed like a stingy portion of tuna. I tasted the sandwich and it definitely seemed like tuna salad to me, though far too heavy on mayonnaise," Meisenzahl wrote. "It was okay, but definitely not my favorite sandwich I've ever eaten."