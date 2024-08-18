7 Best And 4 Worst Sandwiches To Order At Jimmy John's

Lunch lovers rejoice! It's sandwich time. Lunch doesn't get the appreciation it deserves. Sandwiched (no pun intended) between breakfast and dinner, it's often relegated to a lesser status, just another box to get checked off the daily to-do list. Enter Jimmy John's.

Advertisement

Having a sandwich for lunch shouldn't be like putting fuel into the tank of a car. It's an experience that should be treasured with the help of quality ingredients and careful preparation, which is what Jimmy John's claims to deliver. But how do its sandwiches stack up?

I've gathered classic sandwiches and put them to the test to find out the best and worst things to order at Jimmy John's. My lineup is made up of time-tested favorites like a turkey and cheese and a BLT — sandwiches with which I'm familiarly acquainted — to see whether Jimmy John's can take a typical lunchtime treat and make it something extraordinary. A good sandwich is like an orchestra — it's more than the sum of its parts. Appearance, flavor, and textural variation all play key roles, and each ingredient needs to be fresh and present in the correct proportion for all of them to thrive together. The sandwiches were all ordered with no modifications on French bread to get the most authentic experience.

Advertisement