Regional Sandwich Chains We Want To See Everywhere

Americans have enjoyed eating sandwiches for centuries. Aside from being practical, the sandwich has been popular for so long because it is versatile, as its numerous iterations attest. Over the years, the United States has seen tuna salad sandwiches, club sandwiches, and even peanut and jelly sandwiches — which, by the way, are much better grilled — all have their moment in the sun.

As the U.S. has become more accepting of immigrant food cultures and cuisines, the number and variety of sandwiches has increased manifold. This, when combined with a steady demand, has pushed sandwich making into a culinary art form with many chefs and business owners each attempting to outdo the other. One upshot of this is that the U.S. is now home to an array of excellent, regional sandwich chains.

The impact of America's regional sandwich chains cannot be understated. They have helped create national trends, such as the fried chicken sandwich craze, and have even influenced how people in foreign countries eat. However, some regional sandwich chains stand head and shoulders above the rest. There are many things which can make a chain great, from an excellent product to ingenious new inventions, or simple, solid service. The following regional sandwich chains boast all these and then some. That's why we would love to see the these chains popping up everywhere in the future.