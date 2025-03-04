The Korean Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Tuna Salad
There are a thousand different ways to shake up tuna salad, which in its most basic form is just canned tuna mixed with mayonnaise. Popular mix-ins include pickles, herbs, onions, and spices, or you can elevate tuna salad with umami-rich miso. For further inspiration, we reached out to Dennis Littley, a longtime chef, recipe expert, author, and creator of Ask Chef Dennis. "If you're looking to add a bold twist to tuna salad, kimchi is a fantastic addition," Littley told The Takeout. "It brings a punch of umami, heat, and tangy depth, balancing out the richness of the tuna with a little fermented brightness."
As for how to incorporate kimchi, Littley's advice is to "chop it finely and mix it directly into the salad, so it distributes evenly without overwhelming the dish." And don't forget to also add a little of the juice for an "extra kick of acidity and saltiness." If you love Korean flavors and want more than just a bit of kimchi in your typical tuna salad recipe, Littley has some advice for this, too.
"For a full Korean-inspired take on tuna salad, ingredients like gochujang (Korean chili paste), sesame oil, or crushed roasted seaweed can add layers of smoky heat, nuttiness, and umami," he said. "A sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds or finely sliced scallions can also bring a little crunch and freshness." For the record, gochujang also gives alfredo sauce a wonderful flavor kick – and it's one of the ingredients you should be adding to your chili, too.
Tasty ways to enjoy Korean-inspired tuna salad
Tuna salad made chef Dennis Littley's way — that is, with kimchi — is so tasty that you can eat it straight out of the bowl and call it a delicious meal. But it can also be the star in a number of different dishes, especially if you include his suggestions for adding additional Korean ingredients. For starters, try making a tuna salad sandwich, but use a baguette as your bread. Add some sliced cucumbers, cilantro, and thin slices of jalapeño, and you'll have a fishy spin on a Vietnamese bánh mi sandwich.
You could serve the tuna salad simply with crackers — rice crackers would be ideal. Or try using it as a flavorful sushi filling. Lay out a sheet of nori and spread on your sushi rice, followed by the Korean tuna salad plus julienned carrots, and cucumber. You could also add avocado, which can actually make a great mayo swap in tuna salad – if you treat it right. Roll everything up, and cut into individual slices.
The tuna could also make some delicious musubi; just replace the usual Spam (which is not the same as bologna) with some tuna salad, and wrap each piece with a strip of dried seaweed. Or for dainty but delicious hors d'oeuvres, place small dollops of Korean-style tuna salad on cucumber slices and garnish each piece with toasted sesame seeds, a sprig of cilantro, and a dot of Sriracha sauce.