The Korean Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Tuna Salad

There are a thousand different ways to shake up tuna salad, which in its most basic form is just canned tuna mixed with mayonnaise. Popular mix-ins include pickles, herbs, onions, and spices, or you can elevate tuna salad with umami-rich miso. For further inspiration, we reached out to Dennis Littley, a longtime chef, recipe expert, author, and creator of Ask Chef Dennis. "If you're looking to add a bold twist to tuna salad, kimchi is a fantastic addition," Littley told The Takeout. "It brings a punch of umami, heat, and tangy depth, balancing out the richness of the tuna with a little fermented brightness."

As for how to incorporate kimchi, Littley's advice is to "chop it finely and mix it directly into the salad, so it distributes evenly without overwhelming the dish." And don't forget to also add a little of the juice for an "extra kick of acidity and saltiness." If you love Korean flavors and want more than just a bit of kimchi in your typical tuna salad recipe, Littley has some advice for this, too.

"For a full Korean-inspired take on tuna salad, ingredients like gochujang (Korean chili paste), sesame oil, or crushed roasted seaweed can add layers of smoky heat, nuttiness, and umami," he said. "A sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds or finely sliced scallions can also bring a little crunch and freshness." For the record, gochujang also gives alfredo sauce a wonderful flavor kick – and it's one of the ingredients you should be adding to your chili, too.