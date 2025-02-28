Are Bologna And SPAM One And The Same?

In short, Spam is only made with two specific types of pork: shoulder meat and ham. Despite its reputation for being a form of mystery meat, that's really it — no trimmings, skin, or organ meats are involved. The rest of its ingredients include salt, water, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrite, a preservative. The meat is first broken down from whole cuts of shoulder and ham which is then ground down in a chilled environment. (Notably, Spam comes in many varieties, some of them flavored, which means additional ingredients.)

After that, it's mixed with the remaining ingredients and deposited in the cans many are familiar with. The whole cans are heated using a hot water bath to cook the meat and sterilize the cans, then they're cooled off, labeled, and tested for quality control, until they're finally ready to be shipped out and sold.

Spam has all sorts of culinary uses across the globe. You can eat it straight from the can (since it's fully cooked) or you can pan-cook slices on both sides to eat with things like eggs, which is one of my favorite pairings. You can also make fried rice with Spam. The most famous use for the canned meat is in Hawaiian musubi, which takes grilled Spam (usually glazed in a soy-based sauce) and puts it on rice before being wrapped with dried seaweed. The result resembles a meaty nigiri, and it makes for a good on-the-go snack. Or, of course, you can get really creative and make tacos out of the stuff.