Here are two easy ways to add gochujang to your Alfredo pasta. First, mix a small scoop of gochujang with a splash of soy or oyster sauce until smooth, then stir it into your Alfredo for a subtle, spicy kick and a vibrant orange hue. For a bolder flavor, caramelize the gochujang with a touch of oil, garlic, and green onions before adding the Alfredo, this method releases gochujang's full piquant aroma.

Gochujang can open up a world of unexpected, fun flavors in all kinds of pasta dishes, not just Alfredo. It pairs well with creamy white sauces like Alfredo but also adds incredible depth to red sauces, from simple tomato to garlicky, spicy variations. Gochujang also makes a great addition to vodka sauce. Want to take it a step further? Try adding gochujang to your lasagna's red sauce for a Korean-inspired twist. Imagine a classic-looking lasagna that surprises your family and friends with a lively, spicy punch the moment they take a bite. Fun!

Now, you might wonder if it's worth getting a whole container of gochujang just to use a little in your pasta sauce. Maybe not, unless you already have some in the fridge. But here's the thing, gochujang is far more versatile than you might think. We like to add gochujang to our bacon in the morning, for just one example. It can add a sweet and zingy kick to a variety of dishes, snacks, and even treats, transforming those familiar everyday bites into something exhilarating and absolutely worth the hype.