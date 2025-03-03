Avocado Is A Great Mayo Alternative In Tuna Salad, Or Is It?

Food writing tries to keep on top of all the latest news and trends, but certain topics seem to be revisited over and over again. Among these are the million and six things you can do with rotisserie chicken, whether TikTok hacks are actually worth trying, and what ingredients can be substituted for mayonnaise in tuna salad. We're not sure whether people are constantly running out of the white stuff, or it's simply experiencing a surge in unpopularity.

Whatever the reason people are looking to swap out their mayo, one alternative that's often put forward is mashed avocado. Does this green vegetable really work all that well with tuna? Some would say no -– avocado, although not a condiment, makes one writer's list of things you shouldn't add to tuna salad. Dennis Littley of Ask Chef Dennis, on the other hand, doesn't dismiss avocado out of hand as a tuna salad ingredient.

"Tuna salad is one of those simple but customizable dishes that can go in so many different directions, depending on ingredients and textures," Littley told The Takeout. Using avocado will naturally make for an entirely different salad than one made with mayonnaise since, as he explained, the ingredient "brings a buttery, slightly grassy flavor instead of the bright, tangy richness of mayo." The salad, too, may also be heavier due to the avocado's denser texture.